Lemonade Prime: Where to Buy, release date, price, and all you need to Know 

The popular energy drink brand, Prime has unveiled the latest flavor of its Hydration drink - Lemonade Prime. Scheduled for a launch on May 17, at 1 pm EDT, the new Prime flavor will be available on the brand's website and at select retailers across the country.

Featuring yellow packaging, the new drink tops at over 25 calories per bottle and has only 1 gram of sugar. Similar to the brand's previous drinks, the new flavor is made with 10 percent coconut water, and is packed with electrolytes, antioxidants, BCAAs, and B Vitamins.

Fans can get the new drink in packs of 12 bottles for over $29.99 from the brand's website or the nearest retailer.

The new Lemonade Prime drink hits stores starting May 17 (Image via Prime)

The hype around Prime drinks is high as always and it is expected that the new Lemonade flavored drink will be in high demand as well. Therefore fans who don't want to miss out on the chance of trying out the new Lemonade Prime are advised to order it at the earliest.

The Lemonade Prime is available in Hydration and Hydration+ Stick variants

Prime is back in the news with a new flavored drink - Lemonade Prime. Made available in both Hydration and Hydration+ Stick variants, the new drink is scheduled to hit stores starting May 17, 2023. A perfect energy drink to charge you up before or after your exercises, the new Lemonade flavored drink can be availed from the brand's website or from select retailers across the country.

Packed in a bold yellow labeled bottle, the new drink will be available in packs of 12 bottles, containing 16.9 FL oz. (500 ml) of the energy drink.

The drink is packed with electrolytes (Image via Prime)

Fans can get the new Lemonade Prime flavored Hydration and Hydration+ drinks from the brand's website - https://drinkprime.com/products/lemonade-hydration. The new drink is also available at major retailers including - GNC, Kroger, The Vitamin Shopee, Walmart, and more.

Prime offers a wide range of drink mixes, sports drinks, and energy drinks. The brand was launched by Logan Paul and KSI on January 4, 2022. The company started its business in 2022 with the launch of Prime Hydration, and in 2023, the Prime Energy drink was introduced in the market.

Though the brand is relatively new to its competitors it has been seeing major hype among children and young adults. However, not all of this hype has done the brand good, as these drinks were previously banned in several schools across the country.

