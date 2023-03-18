Why is Prime energy drink getting banned in schools? Details explored

Prime Energy drinks are back in the news and this time it's really not about the launch of a new product. According to Yahoo News and Bristol World, there have been several reports of the beverage being banned in schools.

Several local news outlets have reported that Prime Drinks has caused multiple schools to issue parental warnings, while schools like - Fairfield High School, Forest View Primary School, Marden Bridge Middle School, and Redland Green School, amongst others - have already banned the beverage.

The said educational institutes seem to be concerned about the high-caffeine content of the beverage and the under-handed sales practices it has sparked, and thus, have banned them from their premises.

several schools across the country have banned Prime energy drinks (Image via Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Over the years, dietitians and health professionals have strictly advised parents not to allow those under 17 to consume drinks that can be high in caffeine. While caffeine can be a life-saver for times when you need to keep yourself awake or energized for something important, it can also have major side-effects like anxiety, dehydration, fast heart rate, headaches, restlessness, and caffeine dependency.

Prime Energy drinks have 50% more caffeine than the competitors

Launched by frenemies and social media influencers, Logan Paul and KSI, Prime Energy drinks pack as much as double the caffeine amount when compared to competitors like Red Bull, Monster, and others. Originating from the UK, the high-in-caffeine beverage has been in major demand in the United States ever since its debut.

While the Prime website states that the beverage is not meant for anyone under 18, children and young adults happen to be one of the major customers of the crazed drink. Riding the trend wave, sales for the beverage have reached a point where Paul says that he is unable to meet the demands in time.

For those interested, a single bottle of Prime Energy drink contains at least 200 mg of caffeine, 300 mg of electrolytes, zero sugar, and 10 calories. In comparison to its competitors like Red Bull and Monster, that contain under 100 mg of caffeine, Prime packs as much as 50% more caffeine.

Multiple parents have also reported instances where other children have tried to sell the beverage at hiked prices to their wards in school.

In light of all this, several schools have now banned the drink. Educational institutes like schools certainly have the authority to ban variables that may be a hindrance to the health, safety, and learning capabilities of children. As such, the ban on Prime in schools may seem like a viable step.

Launched on January 4, 2022, by Logan Paul and KSI, Prime offers a wide range of sports drinks, drink mixes, and energy drinks produced and marketed by Prime Hydration, LLC. The company started its business in 2022 with the launch of Prime Hydration, and in 2023, the Prime Energy drink was introduced to the market.

Poll : 0 votes