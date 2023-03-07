"When did fast food become healthy": Internet reacts as Whataburger named healthiest cheeseburger 

According to a recent study, Whataburger's cheeseburger has been crowned the healthiest cheeseburger in the United States.

The study, conducted by Gambling.com, is said to have come to the conclusion after doing a comparative study between different cheeseburgers available at some of the most popular fast food chains in the United States. It claims to have assessed different factors in a cheeseburger, including the amounts and/or values of sodium, sugar, fat, and calories in each cheeseburger.

As per the study by Gambling.com, the Whataburger with cheese came on top with a healthy rating of 8.4, while the second position went to In-N-Out Cheeseburger. The winner is also said to have the second-best score for fat and calorie count.

While the results of the study are being massively shared through news articles and posts, the internet doesn't really seem to buy it. One user even went on to call out the study, asking when did fast food become healthy.

How the internet is reacting to Whataburger cheeseburgers being crowned as the healthiest

Although the recent study by Gambling.com seems shady enough, it is said to have been conducted through data from one of the most popular fast food burger chains taken from a Visual Capitalist report.

The data is then said to have been broken down to divide the nutritional values of each cheeseburger into four categories: sugar, fat, sodium and calories. The study then claims to have assessed the presence of four metrics per ounce (28g) to figure out a "score."

After doing all the complicated calculations, the study seems to have come to the conclusion that Whataburger's cheeseburger was the healthiest of the top ten cheeseburgers, which included popular names like Wendy's, McDonald's, Del Taco, Dairy Queen, and more.

Whataburger received the top position with the following scores:

Sugar - 7.2

Fat score - 9.3

Sodium - 7.9

Calories - 9.3

Overall - 8.4

It is not certain if the study holds any genuine grounds or if it is just an attempt to sway customers, but users across the internet sure don't seem pleased with the claims. While some have been questioning the genuineness of the study, others have been asking serious questions like how fast food even counts as healthy.

Health professionals and nutritionists often advise people to make their desired food at home. While it may not always be feasible, making your burgers and other similar fast food at home allows you to have complete control of the ingredients. A homemade burger would not just be healthier, but could even taste better than a store-bought burger.

Whataburger offers a wide range of fast food options including burgers, cheeseburgers, sandwiches, fries, and more. While the Texas-based fast food chain may not be a nationally popular fast food chain like McDonald's or Wendy's, it is one of the most popular chains in the Texas region.

Gambling.com, on the other hand, claims to be a website that offers everything from news to updates about 'gambling' for people across the globe.

