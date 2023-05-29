TGI Fridays Munchies menu: Offerings, price, availability, and other details revealed

TGI Fridays recently unveiled its new Munchies menu, which became available all across the country on May 28. The new menu features an all-new Blazin' Burger Bundle and a Blazed & Glazed Chicken Slammer Bundle. Served with a side of loaded cheese fries, the delicious offerings can be enjoyed for a limited time.

Orders for the new offerings from the Munchies menu can be placed through the chain's app or website. The digital-only offerings can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the United States. Individuals can expect to pay over $16.49 for a Blazed & Glazed Chicken Slammer Bundle, and over $21.49 for a Blazin' Burger Bundle. It is to be noted that prices can vary depending on the locations.

The NEW! Munchies Menu is exclusively available through the chain's app or website (Image via TGI Fridays)

TGI Fridays' new Munchies menu includes three items

Starting May 28, fans across the country can enjoy an all-new Munchies menu offering delicious food throughout the day. Starting at $16.49 and $21.49 respectively, customers can enjoy drool-worthy combos of the all-new Blazed & Glazed Chicken Slammer Bundle and the Blazin' Burger Bundle. Apart from the two delicacies, the chain is also offering a limited-time special, Foxx On the Roxx Boxx at over $20.99

As mentioned earlier, the new offerings can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the country for a limited time. The digital-exclusive menu is available to order through the chain's app or website. Fans can also snag the new items on the Munchies menu through delivery and pickup orders.

The New! Munchies Menu can be enjoyed at all participating locations for a limited time (Image via TGI Fridays)

Fans looking forward to trying out products on the Munchies menu can get a glimpse of the offerings below:

New! Blazin' Burger Bundle

Priced at over $21.49, the New! Blazin' Burger Bundle comes with a juicy beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, spicy aioli, tomato, onions, pickled jalapeños, and Whiskey-Glaze Blaze with sesame seeds, all served on a lightly toasted bun. Finished with a skewer of Whiskey-Glaze Blazed two-bone cut of ribs on top, the bundle is served with a side of loaded cheese fries. The 'cooked-to-order' offering can be customized by choosing your preferred meat temperature, bun type, toppings, and more.

New! Blazin' Burger Bundle (Image via TGI Fridays)

New! Blazed & Glazed Chicken Slammer Bundle

The New! Blazed & Glazed Chicken Slammer Bundle is available for over $16.49. It features three chicken fingers, which have been coated in Whiskey-Glaze Blaze. This is then served on mini buns and finished with spicy aioli and sesame seasoning. The bundle comes with a free side of loaded cheese fries.

Fans can add a drink of their choice to the bundle to make it a full meal. However, it is important to note that drinks may cost extra.

New! Blazed & Glazed Chicken Slammer Bundle (Image via TGI Fridays)

Foxx On the Roxx Boxx

Available on the menu for a limited time, the Foxx On the Roxx Boxx offers the chain's Big Ribs and traditional wings. Priced at over $20.99, it is served with a choice of signature sides. Fans can choose Crispy Fries, Coleslaw, or Mashed Potatoes to go with their meal.

Foxx On the Roxx Boxx (Image via TGI Fridays)

All three offerings are exclusively available to order through the chain's app or website. The chain is also offering free delivery on all purchases made through the TGI Fridays' app or website.

Founded in March 1965, by founders Alan Stillman and Daniel R. Scoggin, TGI Fridays is a popular restaurant chain in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the chain focuses primarily on American cuisine and casual dining at over 869 locations in over 55 countries.

With its business spread across the globe, the chain offers an exhaustive range of items to customers throughout the day. The chain's menu often includes popular American food like - steak, chicken, seafood, pasta, burgers, sandwiches, salads, alcoholic beverages, unique drinks, and much more.

