Taco Bell free Breakfast Crunchwraps: How to avail, availability, and all you need to know

Taco Bell recently announced that it will be giving away free Breakfast Crunchwraps on Tuesdays, leaving customers over the moon. Starting June 6, fans across the country can enjoy a Breakfast Crunchwrap for free every Tuesday. The offer that is applicable throughout June 2023 can be claimed exclusively by reward program members at all participating locations across the country.

Grabbing a free Breakfast Crunchwrap on Tuesdays is as simple as going to a participating restaurant during breakfast hours. It is important to note that this limited-time offer does not require any purchase. Fans can simply visit the nearest participating restaurant during breakfast hours to enjoy a free serving of Breakfast Crunchwrap on the house.

Fans can enjoy a free Breakfast Crunchwrap every Tuesday starting June 6 (Image via Taco Bell)

Though the free Breakfast Crunchwrap will be available to all rewards program members, the chain may require fans to show proof that they have already joined the reward program. Those who are yet to join the rewards program can do so for free by signing up on the chain's app or website.

Rewards program members not only enjoy similar 'member-exclusive deals' but can also earn reward points on all orders.

Taco Bell's Breakfast Crunchwraps will be available with both sausage and bacon every Tuesday in June

Serving a savory surprise for its reward program members, Taco Bell will be offering a free Breakfast Crunchwrap every Tuesday in June 2023.

The offer is applicable throughout the month of June and can be availed only on Tuesdays starting June 6 (June 6, June 13, June 20, and June 27).

For the unversed, the chain's Breakfast Crunchwraps are available with both sausage and bacon during breakfast hours. The on-the-go breakfast is made with either bacon or sausage (as per the customer's choice), cheese, golden eggs, creamy jalapeno sauce, and a hash brown, all tightly wrapped in a hexagonally-shaped warm flour tortilla. Grilled to just the right temperature, the crunchwrap usually costs over $3.59.

It is important to note that the new Breakfast California Crunchwrap will not be available with this limited-time deal.

All reward program members can snag a free Breakfast Crunchwrap either with bacon or sausage every Tuesday in June (Image via Taco Bell)

As mentioned earlier, the offer is only available on Tuesdays in June and can only be availed by the chain's reward program members.

Founded on March 21, 1962, by Glen Bell, Taco Bell is a popular multinational chain of fast food restaurants offering a Mexican-inspired menu to customers. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the American restaurant chain is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc.

