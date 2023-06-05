Taco Bell new Triple Double Crunchwrap: where to buy, ingredients, price, and other details revealed

Taco Bell is making Triple Double Crunchwraps even more drool-worthy as the chain welcomes two new Triple Double Crunchwrap value meals. Adding extra value to the popular item, the chain is testing it as part of new 3-course and 5-course meals. Starting this week, fans across the United States and the United Kingdom will be able to enjoy the loaded Triple Double Crunchwraps in meal combos at select test locations.

Currently available at restaurants in Chillicothe, Columbus, London, Ohio, and Westerville, the Triple Double Crunchwrap 3-course and 5-course meals start at $5 and $8.99, respectively. Orders for the new value meals can be placed at all participating locations. Fans looking forward to getting them delivered may be disappointed, as test items are usually not available for delivery.

The Triple Double Crunchwrap can now be enjoyed as part of new 3-course and 5-course meals (Image via Taco Bell)

The chain has not hinted at how long the limited-time deals will be available; hence, fans looking forward to trying out the Triple Double Crunchwrap 3-course and 5-course meals are advised to order them at the earliest. The nationwide availability of the deal has not been confirmed as of now, but it can be expected sometime in the near future.

Taco Bell's Triple Double Crunchwrap was first released in 2016

First introduced to the chain's menu back in 2016, the Triple Double Crunchwrap is loaded with the goodness of juicy beef. Reigning over the chain's menu for over seven years, the loaded Crunchwrap is one of the most-sold Taco Bell items.

Starting this week, fans can enjoy the Triple Double Crunchwrap as part of 3-course and 5-course meals at select locations for a limited time. For the unversed, the loaded Triple Double Crunchwrap offers double the layers of juicy seasoned beef, double the layers of nacho cheese sauce, and double layers of crunchy tostada shells, along with crispy lettuce, tangy tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream, all tightly wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

The new Triple Double Crunchwrap meals are available at select test locations in the U.S. and the U.K. (Image via Taco Bell)

Fans looking forward to the new Triple Double Crunchwrap meals can get a glimpse of the offerings below:

3-Course Meal -- Priced at $5, the Triple Double Crunchrwrap 3-course meal is available on Taco Bell's Cravings Value Menu. It comes with a Triple Double Crunchwrap, one Crunchy Taco, and a serving of Cinnamon Twists. The limited-time meal can be enjoyed at select test locations in the United States and the United Kingdom. 5-Course Meal - Starting at over $8.99, the Triple Double Crunchwrap Meal can be found on the chain's Cravings Value Menu. The limited-time value meal features a Triple Double Crunchwrap, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, a Crunchy Taco, and a medium fountain drink. Customers can choose from a select range of fountain drinks.

As mentioned earlier, the new Triple Double Crunchwrap meals are only available at select test locations, including Taco Bell restaurants in Chillicothe, Columbus, London, Ohio, and Westerville. Other restaurants may be offering the limited-time deal as well, but no such details have been confirmed as of now.

