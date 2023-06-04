What comes in McDonald’s Grimace Birthday Meal? Details explored as brand reportedly set to launch new deal in June

McDonald’s is prepping to celebrate Grimace's birthday this June as the chain unveils the new Grimace Birthday Meal. Hitting stores starting June 12, the limited-time meal comes with a Big Mac, French Fries, and an all-new purple "Grimace Shake." Available all across the United States, the special meal will also be available as a McNuggets variant, which comes with 10-piece McNuggets, French Fries, and the purple “Grimace Shake.”

Grimace is turning 51 this year and fans can join the celebratory spree by ordering the new birthday meal from all participating locations across the country. Orders for the new meal can be placed at the nearest restaurant, or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries. Expected to be priced around $10, the Grimace Birthday Meal is expected to be a nostalgic treat for McDonald’s fans from the 1970s.

Snackolator @snackolator McDonald's is celebrating Grimace's birthday in June with a new meal that comes with a purple shake!



The big question is what flavor the shake will be - it's purple so you'd think maybe grape, but some rumors are that it's vanilla.



Are you ready to celebrate Grimace's birthday? McDonald's is celebrating Grimace's birthday in June with a new meal that comes with a purple shake!The big question is what flavor the shake will be - it's purple so you'd think maybe grape, but some rumors are that it's vanilla.Are you ready to celebrate Grimace's birthday? https://t.co/LTnttpOaOX

Details about the birthday meal were first revealed by the popular Instagram page @snackolator. It is also expected that the fast food chain will be dropping limited-edition Grimace-themed merch for the birthday celebrations of the purple icon.

All you need to know about McDonald’s Grimace Birthday Meal

First introduced to fans in the 1970s, Grimace made his appearance in McDonald’s commercials along with his bestie Ronald McDonald. The purple icon appears to be the embodiment of a milkshake. However, not everyone thinks the same, as Grimace is often considered to be a taste bud who signifies that the chain's food tastes really good. Whether you see him as an embodiment of milkshakes, or a taste bud, with old pal Grimace turning 51 this year, there's no reason not to celebrate.

Adding up to the celebrations, McDonald’s is also welcoming a limited-time meal dedicated to Grimace -- a namesake birthday meal. Loaded with a Big Mac, French Fries, and a purple Grimace shake, the combo will be available in stores nationwide starting June 12. Fans will also be able to try out a 10-piece McNugget variant of the meal at all participating locations for over $10, excluding taxes.

The Grimace Birthday Meal comes with a Big Mac or 10-piece McNugget, French Fries, and a purple Grimace Shake (Image via McDonald’s/@mnmtwinz on Instagram)

While it is yet to be confirmed, the Grimace Shake accompanied with the meal is expected to be a purple-colored milkshake. More details about the actual flavor are expected to be confirmed by the chain in the coming days, but the rumors claim that it can be anything -- from vanilla with purple coloring to berry-flavored.

Fans interested in knowing more about Grimace Birthday Meal and Grimace Shake are advised to keep updated with the chain's social media pages. You can also enquire at your local stores if they have any idea about the upcoming Grimace Birthday Meal.

Founded in May 1940, by founders Richard McDonald, Maurice McDonald, and Ray Kroc, McDonald’s Co. is the world's largest fast-food chain (in revenue). Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the American multinational chain has more than 40,000 company-owned and franchisee-owned outlets, serving over 69 million customers globally every day.

Poll : 0 votes