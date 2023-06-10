When is Peach Milkshake returning to Chick-fil-A? Details explored as the brand brings back fan favorite drink for a limited time

Chick-Fil-A is all set for the summer as the chain announces the return of the Peach Milkshake. Hitting stores across the country starting June 12, the creamy beverage can be enjoyed all across the country. The the seasonal favorite is loaded with the goodness of sweet peaches and will be available on the menu for a limited time, or until supplies last.

Fans can enjoy a quick serving of Peach Milkshake at all participating locations until August 26, 2023. Orders for the returning favorite can be placed at the nearest restaurant, or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries. Also joining the chain's summer menu for a limited time is the new White Peach Sunjoy, which features a White Peach-based chilled lemonade.

Fans ordering the returning Peach Milkshake for delivery may have to experience some disappointment as the chain will only be serving it with a flat lid. As such, the Peach Milkshake won't come with toppings of whipped cream and cherries when ordered for delivery.

Chick-Fil-A's Peach Milkshake will return to the chain's menu on June 12

One of the most iconic summer staples on the chain's menu, the Peach Milkshake was first introduced to the menu back in 2009. An original recipe of Chick-fil-A chef Angela Canada, the seasonal favorite marks the start of summer at the Atlanta, Georgia-based fast food chain's restaurants.

For those who are yet to try the decadent shake, the Peach Milkshake features the perfect fusion between the Chick-Fil-A's ice-dream dessert and seasonal peaches. Served with a topping of whipped cream and a cherry on top, the dessert can be enjoyed at all participating locations from Monday onwards.

The Peach Milkshake will be available on the menu until August 26, 2023 (Image via Chick-Fil-A)

Moreover, customers can enjoy the Peach Milkshake at the nearest store or through pick-up and delivery orders placed on the chain's app or website. The summer offering will be available for purchase until August 26 or till supplies last.

Relish on the flavors of delicious White Peaches with Chick-Fil-A's new White Peach Sunjoy

Summer always calls for refreshing pool times and plenty of chilled lemonade, but how about trying something new this season? For those who have tried Chick-Fil-A's Peach Milkshake before, the chain is offering another new Peach-based drink this summer - the new White Peach Sunjoy.

Loaded with the delicious flavors of White Peaches, the new White Peach Sunjoy arrives on the menu next week and will be available for a limited time. The new beverage offers a brilliant combination drink made with the chain's signature Sunjoy beverage and classic Lemonade, fresh-brewed Sweetened Iced Tea, and delicious white peach flavors.

The new White Peach Sunjoy will be available on the menu along with the returning Peach Milkshake (Image via Chick-Fil-A)

Also available in Lemonade, Iced Tea, and Frosted Lemonade variants, the new beverage can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the country. Customers can grab the new White Peach Sunjoy from the nearest restaurant or through pick-up and delivery orders placed through the chain's app or website.

