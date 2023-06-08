Pizza Hut Pickle Pizza: Ingredients, price, availability, and other details explored

Pizza Hut is baking a cheesy surprise for fans as the chain introduces the new Pickle Pizza. Loaded with crispy and savory dill pickles, the new pizza will be available at a single store located at 932 8th Avenue in New York City. Available on the menu for a limited time, the new Pickel Pizza can be enjoyed between June 9 and June 11, or until supplies last.

Starting at over $17.99, the Pickle Pizza is only available for carryout and can only be ordered at the New York City store. The new pizza is sauced with Buttermilk Ranch and comes with toppings of breaded chicken breast, sliced onions, and spicy dill pickles. Finished with a quick drizzle of Buttermilk Ranch, the new Pickle Pizza is the perfect savory and cheesy treat for pickle fans across the country.

The new Pickle Pizza will be available at a single location between June 9 and June 11 (Image via Deb Lindsey/ Getty Images/ Pizza Hut)

The pizza chain introduced the new Pickle Pizza through a press release on June 7, with Penny Shaheen, Head of Food Innovation, Pizza Hut, quoting:

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to add new tastes and textures to our dishes, and pickles have been gaining popularity due to their versatility.”

Briefing Pizza Hut fans about the new innovation, Shaheen added:

“With our new Pickle Pizza, we’re tapping into the latest food trends while also putting culinary thought into how they come to life on a pizza. Our recipe is all about great flavor, balancing the tanginess of pickles with other classic ingredients we know taste good on our beloved pizza.”

