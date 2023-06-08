Where is the Cheez-It Stop located? Details explored as brand launches cheese snack roadside fill station 

The go-to road-trip snack, Cheez-It is offering an all-new experience as the brand introduces the Cheez-It Stop. Located deep in the heart of California desserts, the destination is situated at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree. Situated at a 128-mile drive from LA, the destination is welcoming road-trip fans starting June 5, to fuel up with the 100% real cheese Cheeze-It snacks.

The first and only destination of its kind, the road-trip stop features the World's First and only Cheez-It fuel pump which pumps Cheeze-It snacks instead of regular vehicle fuel. The best part about the whole experience is that fueling up at the snack pump is absolutely free for all visitors. Guests can visit the California dessert stop and enjoy a free supply of Cheeze-It snacks until June 11, from 10 am to 6 pm daily.

The Cheeze-It Stop features a Cheeze-It Pump which pumps free Cheeze-It crackers, instead of fuel (Image via Cheeze-It)

The brand introduced the Cheez-It Stop through a press release on June 5, with Erin Storm, Brand Senior Director for Cheez-It, quoting:

"We know many Cheez-It fans love to travel and they never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It. We created this brand-first desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips and encourage fans who Want It. Need It. Cheez-It. to fuel up throughout their adventures."

Introducing the perfect destination for Cheeze-It fans this summer, Erin added:

"The Cheez-It Stop will wow with exclusive merch, massive, sharable Cheez-It visuals and aisles stocked with our famous crackers — we can't wait to see you there."

The Cheez-It Stop is situated at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree

Road trips this summer can be even more fun as Cheeze-It welcomes fans for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the new Cheez-It Stop in the California desert. Situated on 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree, the road-trip destination features a Cheeze-It Pump, pumping free Cheeze-It Snacks for all guests.

The other attractions of the road-trip stop include - a Cheeze-It Shop selling everything from trendy merch, to cheesy mementos, exclusive Cheeze-It flavors, and much more. Themed upon the old-school nostalgic roadside gift shops, the Cheeze-It Shop is an Insta-worthy space for Cheeze-It fans all across the country.

As mentioned earlier, the Cheez-It Stop in the California Dessert is only open for a week. Fans can visit the stop between June 5 and June 11, between 10 am and 6 pm PST, daily. When visiting, fans can either snag the free Cheeze-It crackers from the fuel pump or purchase Cheeze-It merch and other collectibles from the Cheeze-It Shop.

The Cheeze-It Stop will only be open for a week between June 5 and June 11 (Image via Cheeze-It)

When driving from LA, the stop may require a 128-mile drive, while coming from San Diego may take a 168-mile trek. It is to be noted that the California Dessert location is the only Cheez-It Stop in existence. However, fans who are unable to visit the road-trip stop can still find some exclusive and leftover merch from the Cheeze-It Shop on cheezit.com for a limited time.

