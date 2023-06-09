Pringles Harvest Blends crisps lineup: Where to buy, varieties, and all you need to know

Pringles is putting the healthy foot forward as the chain unveils a new line of Harvest Blends crisps. Loaded with the goodness of multi-grains and the taste profile of sweet potatoes, the new crisps offer a tangy twist on the brand's potato-based snacks. Starting at $13.95 for each can, the new collection will soon be available all across the country.

Hitting stores starting this month, the new collection includes four distinct variants of the Harvest Blends crisps. Fans will soon be able to get the new crisps from major retailers across the country such as Target and Walmart, among others.

The new Harvest Blends crisps blend the goodness of multi-grains and sweet potatoes with the iconic potato-based crisps (Image via Pringles)

The brand introduced the new Harvest Blends line-up through a press release on June 7, with Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing Lead, quoting:

"From our classic favorites to our sizzling Scorchin' collection — Pringles fans have long enjoyed our great taste and insanely accurate flavors."

Briefing fans about the elevated taste experience of the Harvest Blend crisps, Jenkins added:

"With our new Pringles Harvest Blends collection, we're ecstatic to bring our fans an elevated tasting experience — one that is both familiar with the bold flavors our fans know and love, and completely unique with its irresistibly crunchy texture and flavorful blends of sweet potato and multigrain."

All you need to know about Pringles Harvest Blends crisps

Starting this June, Pringles fans can dig into a new line of flavorful goodness as the chain introduces an all-new line of crisps - the Harvest Blends crisps. Blended with the crunchy textures and delicious flavors of multi-grains and sweet potatoes, the new potato-based crisps will be available at all major stores across the country in the coming days.

Fans across the country will be able to grab them from major retailers like Walmart, Target, Walgreens, Whole Foods, Costco, and more. Packed in 5.5-oz resealable cans, the new crisps from the Harvest Blends collection are already available for purchase on Amazon.com. Starting at $13.95 for each can, the new collection is already selling fast.

The new Harvest Blends crisps start at $13.95 for each 5.5-oz can (Image via Pringles)

Fans looking forward to the new Harvest Blends crisps can enjoy them in the following flavors:

Multigrain Farmhouse Cheddar - Crisp base infused with multi-grains, black beans, toasted grains, creamy aged cheddar, and a hint of salt. Multigrain Homestyle Ranch - Featuring the crunchy texture of multi-grains, with the taste of toasted sweet grains, black beans, and creamy, ranch. Sweet Potato Sea Salt - Featuring a sweet potato blended crisp base with the perfect sweet-n-savory balance between the natural sweetness of the harvest and sea-salt granules. Sweet Potato Smoky BBQ - Smokiness of Barbecue flavors fused with the sweetness of sweet potatoes cor a smoky and savory flavor profile.

As mentioned earlier, the new Harvest Blends crisps collection will be available at major retailers across the country in the coming days. While nationwide availability may take some time, the crisps are already available for purchase on Amazon.com.

