Tupperware x Vera Bradley limited edition collection: where to buy, price, products, availability, and all you need to know

After a successful collaboration with the previous collection, Tupperware® and Vera Bradley® are joining hands once again for the launch of their latest collection. The limited-edition collection this time around features food and drinkware containers featuring two of Vera's latest patterns - Sea Air Floral and Cloud Vine Multi. As the name suggests, the Sea Air Floral pattern is available in a bluish color theme, while the Cloud Vine Multi comes in a pinkish color theme.

Featuring appealing floral prints, the latest collection includes a range of useful products. The current designs, which debuted on June 5, are now available for purchase through Tupperware channels and select Vera Bradley locations in the United States.

Additionally, the latest food and drinkware collection can also be purchased online on the official websites of the two brands.

The Sea Air Floral collection comes in a blueish color theme (Image via PR Newswire)

The two brands announced the launch of their latest collection through a joint press release on June 5, with Greg Jaeger, Vera Bradley's Director, Brand Marketing, quoting:

"Following last year's successful collaboration, we are excited to debut a new collection of on-the-go solutions that perfectly blend the colorful style of Vera Bradley with Tupperware's exceptional product design."

Briefing fans about the latest collection, Gregory Crossley, Senior Director of Marketing, U.S. & Canada, Tupperware, added:

"Perfect for everything from summer travels to preparing for back-to-school, our latest collaboration with Vera Bradley provides consumers with food and drinkware containers that are both beautiful and sustainable."

All you need to know about the Tupperware x Vera Bradley limited-edition collection

Presenting the latest collection of food and drinkware, Tupperware has launched a new collection set featuring Vera Bradley's new patterns. Adorned in the new Sea Air Floral and Cloud Vine Multi patterns, the limited-edition collection includes a reusable ECO Water Bottle, Snack Set, and a Sandwich Keeper. While the ECO Water Bottle is exclusively available as a complete collection set for $28, the Snack Set and Sandwich Keeper are priced at $6 and $12 respectively.

Available all across the United States and Canada, the collection features two new Vera Bradley patterns. Fans can purchase them from select Vera Bradley stores across the United States, several Tupperware channels, and also online. Online orders for the new collection can be made on the official website of the two respective brands.

The Cloud Vine Multi collection comes in a pinkish color theme (Image via PR Newswire)

For those interested, the limited-time food and drinkware collection features these two patterns:

Sea Air Floral - It comes in a light blue color theme with vibrant florals in yellow, blue, and orange.

- It comes in a light blue color theme with vibrant florals in yellow, blue, and orange. Cloud Vine Multi - It comes in a pink color theme with florals in blue, yellow, and pink.

Win a free collection set with the Vera Bradley giveaway

Starting June 6, Vera Bradley is running a giveaway for the latest collection on their Instagram page. The giveaway which runs until midnight of June 8 requires participants to be over 18 years or older.

Exclusively open to United States citizens, the giveaway will allow one lucky winner to snag a free Vera Bradley Lunch bag and a TW collection set. The winning participant will also be able to choose from the two new patterns.

Fans looking forward to entering the giveaway simply have to follow both @verabradley and @tupperwareusaca, like both of their posts and tag two friends in the comments. The comment should also include your favorite lunch. Participants can also earn bonus entries by commenting on the last three posts on the Vera Bradley Instagram page.

The winning participant will receive a personal DM from Vera Bradley's official page soon after the contest ends and the winner has been decided.

Founded 77 years ago in 1946 by founder Earl Tupper, Tupperware Brands Corporation is a multinational American company engaged in home products such as kitchen items, preparation, storage containers, and serving products.

Headquartered in Kissimmee, Florida, the company is popular all across the globe for its fine-quality plastic containers for food storage and preparation.

