How to score free scoops from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams on June 5? Details explored

Popular ice cream chain Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is officially kicking off the summer with a "Hello Summer party," and everyone is invited for free scoops of ice cream. Starting at 7 pm on Monday, June 5, the chain will be offering absolutely free scoops of ice cream for all guests. The first 25 guests in the line will also be eligible for receiving special sneak peeks and promotional items (goodies/merch).

The free scoops of ice cream will be available at all participating locations across the country. Guests looking forward to enjoying the free scoops only need to be members of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams' free reward program. While the "Hello Summer party" begins at early 7 pm, even late-joiners will be able to get their free scoops as long as they arrive before the closing time.

It is to be noted that the closing time varies by location, so it would be best advised to enquire with your local scoop shop. The free scoops of ice cream are available at most of the scoop shops across the country, but the Krog Street Market location won't be participating in the promotional event.

How to get free scoops of ice cream during the "Hello Summer party" at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams?

The free scoops of ice cream can be enjoyed all night across the country (Image via Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams)

Customers who are yet to join the chain's reward program can simply do so by signing up through the chain's app or website. The reward program members not only enjoy exclusive deals and offers but can also earn reward points on all purchases made at the chain's scoop shops across the country. The reward points can be exchanged in return for freebies or discounts on popular Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams products.

Fans signing up for the rewards program for the first time can get a free Butterscrisp Waffle Cone ice cream as a welcome gift. Fans can then earn reward points by referring friends or placing orders at the scoop shops. All scoop shop orders, along with pick-ups and deliveries, can get you one point for every $1 spent.

