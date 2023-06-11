Jack in the Box's new Grilled Chicken Wraps lineup: Varieties, price, availability, and other details explored

Jack in the Box is expanding the line of its grab-n-go hunger fixes as the chain introduced the new Grilled Chicken Wraps this week. Oozing with the goodness of juicy grilled chicken, the savory wraps are guaranteed to leave fans drooling. Similar to Fried Chicken Wraps, the new offering is available in spicy and classic options all across the country.

Starting at over $3 each, the new Grilled Chicken Wraps can be enjoyed at all participating locations nationwide for a limited time. Orders for the new chicken wraps can be placed at the nearest restaurant or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

The Grilled Chicken Wraps are available all across the country starting this week (Image via Jack in the Box)

The Grilled Chicken Wraps will be available alongside the Fried Chicken Wraps introduced earlier this year.

Jack in the Box's new Grilled Chicken Wraps will be available in two options

Right after the launch of the limited-time Snoop's Munchie Meal, Jack in the Box is bringing new flavorful surprises for fans as the chain introduces the new Grilled Chicken Wraps. Joining the chain's recently introduced Fried Chicken Wraps line-up, the Grilled Chicken Wraps will be available all across the country for a limited time.

Available both in Classic and Spicy variants, the new Chicken Wraps can be enjoyed for $3 each. Packing over 290 calories each, the new Grilled Chicken Classic Wraps come with grilled pieces of juicy chicken strips, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded crunchy lettuce, crispy pickles, the savory Good Good sauce, and a hearty amount of buttermilk ranch, all packed tightly in a warm tortilla.

Bringing some extra heat to the platter, the Spicy Grilled Chicken Wraps feature juicy pieces of grilled chicken strips, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded taco lettuce, spicy-hot Jalapenos, buttermilk ranch, and Spicy Good Good sauce. Like the classic version, the Spicy Grilled Chicken Wrap is packed in a warm tortilla.

The new Spicy and Classic Grilled Chicken Wraps start at $3 each and can be enjoyed for a limited time (Image via Jack in the Box)

Available all across the country for a limited time, the new Grilled Chicken Wraps can be enjoyed at all participating locations.

Founded back in February 1951 by founder Robert Oscar Peterson, Jack in the Box is one of the most popular fast food chains across the United States. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the fast food restaurant chain has over 2,200 stores across the United States serving customers throughout the day.

