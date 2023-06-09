What does Coca-Cola Ultimate taste like? Details revealed as the brand launches new creation in partnership with Riot Games

League of Legends gamers can now sip on a premium beverage, Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar, as Coca-Cola and Riot Games unveil their latest innovation. Collaborating for the first time, the two giants are introducing a new soda that is said to taste like "experience points" from the League of Legends games. Starting June 7, 2023, the new beverage has been available across the United States, Canada, China, South Korea, Africa, and Latin America.

The beverage is available both in cans and PET bottles and new drinks feature the iconic League of Legends branding of a Hextech blue glow. Expected to be available at major retailers across the country, the new beverage will be available for a very limited time.

Coca-Cola and Riot Games announced the launch of the new drink with a press release this week. During the release, Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company, said:

"This collaboration with Riot Games allows us to continue elevating the Coca-Cola Creations platform with a brand new flavor that reinforces our shared mission to put fans and players at the forefront of everything we do."

The company also welcomed fans to experience the latest player-focused Coca-Cola beverage. David Mulhall, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Riot Games added that the two companies share a lot of the "player-focused values." He added that Riot Games was honored to be the first gaming collaboration that Coca-Cola Creations had.

Starting June 7, 2023, League of Legends gamers can relish the taste of Experience points with the new League of Legends-branded Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar. As per the press release, the new branded beverage is said to give fans and players the taste of the "experience points (+XP)" as they celebrate the journey of every player.

While it may not really explain how the new drink will taste, fans can expect the beverage to offer a flavor profile similar to Coca-Cola Zero. The new drink will be adorned in black and golden packaging (cans) and will also be sold in PET bottles. As mentioned earlier, it will be available at major retailers across the US, South Korea, China, Africa, and Latin America.

Fans can grab the new beverage from major retailers in their specific regions for a limited time. Apart from the refreshing drink, the new Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar is also offering gaming fans unique, online experiences and in-game assets.

Founded back in January 1892, by John Stith Pemberton and Asa Griggs Candler, The Coca-Cola Company is one of the largest soda companies in the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the soda company distributes its products across almost all seven continents. The beverage company has been continuously growing with more than 500 different beverages and other similar brands under its wing.

