Noodles & Company's new premium stuffed pasta lineup: varieties, availability, ingredients, and all you need to know

Noodles & Company, the famed noodle bowl chain, is expanding its stuffed pasta menu with the introduction of four new stuffed pasta dishes this week. Made with fresh and delectable ingredients, the new pasta dishes offer a value-centered meal to pasta and noodles fans across the country.

The four new pasta dishes include Garlic Cream Bacon Carbonara Ravioli, Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda, 3-Cheese Tortelloni Caprese with Grilled Chicken, and Spicy Tomato Cream Sausage Ravioli.

The four new stuffed pasta dishes are exclusively available at select locations in the United States (Image via Noodles & Company)

The chain introduced the new stuffed pasta dishes through a press release on June 12, with Nick Graff, Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary, quoting:

"Our culinary team immediately went to work researching and developing new stuffed pasta innovations that included pairings our guests crave, like chicken prosciutto, Italian sausage, smoked gouda, and bacon carbonara. We are proud to have something on the menu for everyone, and now there's even more for our guests to enjoy with these new stuffed pastas."

Noodles & Company's new stuffed pasta dishes are exclusively available at three locations

Pasta fans across the country can now relish four new and premium stuffed pasta dishes at select Noodles & Company locations in the United States. Made with fresh ingredients every day, the new stuffed pasta dishes are available at locations in Chicago, Colorado Springs, and Columbus.

Joining the chain's stuffed pasta lineup as regular offerings, the new pasta dishes feature premium fillings and deliver a best-in-class meal experience. Featuring two Tortellini and two Ravioli dishes, the new offerings are 100% guaranteed under the chain's 'Goodness Guarantee program'.

For the unversed, the Goodness Guarantee Program encourages guests to try out something new, with the promise of a different dish at no cost if they don't love their entree.

The four new pasta dishes are made with fresh ingredients and are 100% guaranteed under Noodle's Goodness Guarantee program (Image via Noodles & Company)

Excited enough to learn more? Here's a sneak peek of the four new pasta dishes joining the Noodles & Company menu:

Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda - Black pepper tortelloni stuffed with chicken and prosciutto, roasted mushrooms, and spinach. Finished with a topping of smoked gouda cheese sauce, parsley, and parmesan cheese. 3-Cheese Tortelloni Caprese with Grilled Chicken - Drool-worthy tortelloni (3-Cheese) with roasted garlic, tomatoes, balsamic-vinaigrette-sautéed spinach, and olive oil. It is served with a topping of parmesan cheese, grilled chicken, and parsley. Spicy Tomato Cream Sausage Ravioli - Ravioli stuffed with cheese and Italian sausages. Cooked in a spicy tomato cream sauce and served with a topping of parsley and parmesan cheese. Garlic Cream Bacon Carbonara Ravioli - Ravioli stuffed with the four-cheese mix, peas, and Applewood smoked bacon. Sautéed in an onion and lightly roasted garlic sauce with fresh spinach. Served with a topping of parsley and parmesan.

As mentioned earlier, the new offerings are only available at select Noodles & Company. However, the stuffed pasta dishes may vary by location so it's advised that guests check with the restaurant beforehand.

