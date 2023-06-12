Panera Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt Sandwich: Ingredients, availability, price, and all you need to know

Panera is serving a new chef-curated recipe as the chain introduced the new Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt on June 12, 2023. Joining the popular Toasted Baguette sandwich line-up, the new sandwich is available all across the country starting from today. Priced at over $8.99 each (excluding taxes), the new sandwich can be enjoyed at all participating locations.

Exclusively available to MyPanera members until June 21, the Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt can only be ordered through the chain's app or website for dine-in, pick-up, and deliveries. A nationwide availability for all members is scheduled from June 22. The new sandwich will be available on the menu as a permanent offering till further notice.

The new Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt is exclusively available to reward program members between June 12 and June 21 (Image via Panera)

The chain announced the launch of the new Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt through a press release on June 12, through Claes Petersson, Head Chef.

"We're so excited to bring ham back onto the... menu, and our focus was on enhancing these sandwiches with amazing, unforgettable flavor that we knew our guests would love...Our chefs created our new delicious country mustard, finding the perfect blend of three mustards to compliment the flavors and create two irresistible new menu items we can't wait for guests to try," he said.

Panera's new Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt will be available for all customers from June 22

Panera Chefs have been cooking a new savory meal for fans as the chain unveils the new Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt. Hitting stores across the country starting June 12, the new sandwich is joining the guest-favorite Toasted Baguette lineup as a permanent offering and will be available all across the country. Priced at over $8.99, the new offering is exclusively available to MyPanera members for now and can be ordered only through the chain's app or website.

Customers looking forward to the new sandwich can either wait for the nationwide availability, which begins on June 22, or join the chain's reward program to enjoy the sandwich with early access. Oozing with the goodness of clean and fresh ingredients, the new Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt comes with arugula, smoked gouda, the chain's new country mustard, and Black Forest Ham, all sandwiched between a toasted French baguette.

The new Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt is made with clean and fresh ingredients to deliver delicious taste and perfect value to customers (Image via Panera)

Packing over 960 calories, the new sandwich comes with a free side of one's choice. The side options include a French baguette (180 calories), an apple (80 calories), or a serving of chips (150 calories). Reward program members can enjoy early access to the new Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt at all participating locations between June 12 and June 21.

Founded back in 1987, as St. Louis Bread Co. by the founders Ken Rosenthal and Linda Rosenthal, and later renamed Panera (1997), the popular American bakery chain has over 2,000 stores across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Sunset Hills, Missouri, the chain serves a wide variety of bread, bagels, baguettes, sandwiches, salads, coffee, beverages, and more.

Poll : 0 votes