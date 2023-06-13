When will Burger King's Fiery Chicken Nuggets and Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango be available? Details revealed as brand adds new items to summer menu

Burger King is all set to unveil its new summer menu, which will include Fiery Nuggets. Scheduled for a nationwide launch on June 19, the new offering allows fans to enjoy a spicy version of the chain's iconic Chicken Nuggies. The chain will also introduce a new summer drink, the Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango.

Available all across the country for a limited time, the two new offerings can be enjoyed at all participating locations starting next week. Customers will be able to order the new Fiery Nuggets and the new Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango at their nearest store or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries. While the Fiery Nuggets start at $2.49, the new Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango is priced at $1.

Burger King's new Fiery Nuggets and Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango will be available from June 19 to August 17

Starting June 19, Burger King will be adding extra heat to the menu with the new Fiery Nuggets. Priced at over $2.49, the new spicy nuggets feature juicy pieces of chicken coated with a spicy-hot glaze containing Birds Eye chili, Cayenne peppers, and Black pepper. Offering the perfect fusion between flavor and spices, the new Fiery Nuggets will be available on the menu for a limited time.

The burger fast food restaurant chain is also serving a summer fix this month with the launch of the new Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango. Available along with the Fiery Nuggets, the frozen beverage features a limited-edition Fanta flavor. Delivering an explosion of bold flavors with every sip, the new beverage features sweet and spicy flavors of mango citrus chili. Starting at over $1, the new frozen beverage is sure to pair perfectly with the Fiery Nuggets.

Fans can enjoy the new Fiery Nuggets and the new Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango beverage at all participating locations across the country between June 19 and August 17. The new offerings can be ordered at the nearest store or through the chain's app or website.

The chain announced the launch of the Fiery Nuggets through a press release on June 12, with Chad Brauze, the Senior Director of Culinary Innovation and Sustainability, BK, North America quoting:

“Heat is definitely having a moment, so this felt like the perfect time to introduce the Fiery Nuggets with the spicy glaze we know our Guests love.”

Introducing the perfect pairing to go with the Fiery Nuggets, Dane Callis, the Senior Brand Manager, Fanta North America added:

“The Fiery Nuggets needed an equally tasty companion, so we’re excited to introduce this limited-edition Frozen Fanta flavor exclusively at Burger King restaurants that simultaneously cools and kicks up the heat.”

On July 26, the "Hottest Day of Summer," Burger King will offer a free small Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango to all Royal Perk members. The chain will also be offering a free serving of 8-piece Fiery Nuggets to members in Miami and Denver during the Basketball series matches and the day after.

