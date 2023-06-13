Is Papa John’s replacing Chicken Poppers with Boneless Wings? Details explored

The popular pizza chain, Papa John’s, is saying the final goodbye to Chicken Poppers as new Boneless Wings begin to replace the once-popular snack. Seemingly similar to the discontinued Chicken Poppers, the new bite-sized Boneless Wings are aimed at offering a revamped snacking experience to fans across the country.

Available at all participating locations across the United States, the new boneless wings feature a light coating of crunchy breading mix infused with spicy garlic and parmesan flavors. Starting at over $8, the new chicken snack can be enjoyed in various serving sizes such as the 10-piece, 15-piece, and 30-piece offerings.

The new Boneless Chicken Wings will be replacing the discontinued Chicken Poppers starting this week (Image via Papa John’s)

While the Chicken Poppers are confirmed to be discontinued from the chain's menu, select stores may still serve them until they run out of all supplies. Once all remaining supplies are depleted, the Chicken Poppers will be gone for good from the chain's menu.

Papa John’s discontinues Chicken Poppers and replaces them with Boneless Chicken Wings instead

With customer preferences changing rapidly, most fast food chains are often forced to remove unpopular items either to make way for new items or to simplify the menu. As such, Papa John’s has also joined the fray after the chain started discontinuing the once-popular Chicken Poppers this month. The old favorite will be replaced with the new bite-sized Boneless Chicken Wings. Featuring a similar shape to the Chicken Poppers, the boneless wings are available at all participating locations starting this week.

The new Boneless Chicken Wings are available unsauced and also in Hot Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, BBQ, and Honey Chipotle sauce coatings (Image via Papa John’s)

For the unversed, the new Boneless Wings are made with all-white, boneless chicken meat, lightly seasoned in a mix of secret spices, and infused with bold garlic, and parmesan flavors. The bite-sized snacks are then oven-baked to perfection and served with a dipping sauce of your choice. Starting at over $8, the new Boneless Chicken Wings can be ordered in various serving sizes containing 10-piece, 15-piece, and 30-piece boneless wings.

Fans can either order the new boneless wings 'un-sauced' with a side of dipping sauce of their choice or try them with the following sauce coating options:

Hot Lemon Pepper - Featuring the perfect blend of zesty lemon and spicy chicken flavors for the extra kick.

- Featuring the perfect blend of zesty lemon and spicy chicken flavors for the extra kick. Buffalo - Coated in everyone's favorite savory buffalo sauce with just the right amount of heat.

- Coated in everyone's favorite savory buffalo sauce with just the right amount of heat. BBQ - Perfectly thick and smokey barbecue sauce that takes you on a journey down memory lane.

- Perfectly thick and smokey barbecue sauce that takes you on a journey down memory lane. Honey Chipotle - Features the perfect sweet and spicy fusion between bold spicy and nectar-sweet honey.

As mentioned earlier, the new Boneless Chicken Wings can be enjoyed at all participating Papa John’s locations across the country starting this week. It is also to be noted that fans may still be able to find the discontinued Chicken Poppers at select stores. Discontinued products are often available for sale until the stores run out of supplies.

Founded back in October 1984 by founder John Schnatter, Papa John’s is one of the most popular American Pizza restaurant chains. Headquartered in the Louisville, Kentucky, and Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan areas, the pizza chain has over 5,400 restaurants in over 49 countries across the globe.

