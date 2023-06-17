Jack in the Box Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches: varieties, price, availability, and other details explored

Jack in the Box is back to serving cheesy delights as the Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches return to the chain's menu. Fans can enjoy the Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches in three distinct variants, including the Sausage Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich, the Chicken Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich, and the Bacon Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich.

Priced at $3.59 and onward, the old favorites will be available all across the United States. Orders for the Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches can be made at the nearest participating restaurant or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

The Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches are available on the menu starting June 14 (Image via Jack in the Box)

Fans who don't want to miss out on the returning favorites are advised to be quick on their toes as the Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches will only be available for a limited time. The chain has not hinted at how long they will be available for purchase, but fans can expect them to be around for over a month or so.

Jack in the Box's cheesy sandwiches were made available on June 14

Fans across the country can now enjoy a hearty breakfast loaded with the goodness of cheddar as the Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches return to the Jack in the Box menu. Available in three distinct variants, the old favorite breakfast options can be enjoyed all across the country for a limited time.

Assembled on the chain's popular buttermilk biscuits, the Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches feature a slice of cheddar at the heart along with other flavorful toppings. Priced at over $3.59 and onwards, the returning favorites can be enjoyed on their own or in combo options including a coffee or other beverage of choice and a hashbrown.

The returning Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches are available in three distinct varieties (Image via Jack in the Box)

Looking forward to learning more about the returning Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches? Here's a sneak peek for you:

Bacon Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

The returning Bacon Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich is made with a freshly cracked egg, American cheese, and hickory-smoked bacon, all served on a warm cheddar biscuit. Priced at $3.59, it is available on the menu for a limited time. It has more than 370 calories and can be significantly customized.

Bacon Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich (Image via Jack in the Box)

Sausage Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

Packing over 500 calories, the returning Sausage Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich can be enjoyed for a limited time. The returning favorite features slices of melty American cheese, juicy grilled sausage, and a freshly cracked egg. Served on a warm cheddar biscuit, it can be purchased for $3.59.

Sausage Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich (Image via Jack in the Box)

Chicken Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

Priced at $6.29, the returning Chicken Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich is a bit on the hearty side and can be availed all across the country. Containing 570 calories, it is made with a 100% all-white meat crispy-fried chicken fillet, slices of melty American cheese, and a freshly cracked egg. Served on a warm cheddar biscuit, it can keep you going for a long time.

Chicken Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich (Image via Jack in the Box)

As mentioned earlier, the returning Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches are only available on the menu for a limited time. While prices may vary by location, breakfast combos with the Cheddar Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches, Coffee, and Hashbrown start at over $5.89 and onwards.

Poll : 0 votes