When will McDonald's New Quarter Pounder be available? Dates and more explored

McDonald's is all set to serve an elevated sandwich experience as the chain confirms the launch of a New Quarter Pounder. Aimed at offering fans a spicy upgrade to the chain's signature sandwich, the New Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese is hitting stores starting next month on July 10, 2023.

Available at select locations across the country, the new spicy sandwich can be enjoyed for a limited time only. Fans looking forward to trying out the new sandwich will be able to order it at the nearest participating location or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

The new Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese offers a spicy upgrade to the signature MCD sandwich (Image via McDonald's)

Details about pricing and combo options for the New Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese are yet to be revealed. The chain is expected to announce the details through an official release as the launch date comes closer.

The 'New Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese' hits McDonald's stores on July 10

Rumored to be in the works since the beginning of this month, the new Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese has finally become a reality. Hitting McDonald's stores starting July 10, the new Quarter Pounder will be offering a spicy upgrade to the chain's signature sandwiches. Loaded with juicy beef and spicy Jalapeñoes, the new offering will be available for a limited time.

For those wondering, the new Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese is said to feature the chain's signature Quarter Pounder juicy beef patties, thick-cut smoked applewood bacon, slices of melty American cheese, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, and slices of pickled jalapeñoes, all served on a toasted sesame seed bun. The 'made-to-order' sandwich will be served hot and oozing with juices to all customers.

The new Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese will be available at select participating MCD locations across the United States starting July 10 (Image via McDonald's)

Fans can also look forward to enjoying the new offering as a Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese. As such, the new offerings will only be available at select participating locations across the country. Though the details about the pricing and combos are yet to be unveiled, fans can expect some exciting new combos coming their way.

While fans wait for the new Quarter Pounder to hit stores, they can enjoy the newly launched Grimace Birthday Meal at participating locations across the country. Starting at over $10, the limited-time meal comes with a berry-flavored purple shake, a Big Mac or 10-piece McChicken Nuggies, and a serving of fries.

Founded back in May 1940 by the founders Ray Kroc, Maurice McDonald, and Richard McDonald, McDonald's is one of the largest fast food chains across the globe. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the American multinational chain has its business spread across 119 countries.

The fast food chain is known for serving over 69 million customers every day through its 40,000+ restaurants spread across the globe. McDonald's offers an exhaustive range of fast food, including hamburgers, fried chicken, french fries, wraps, desserts, shot cakes, coffee, shakes, soft drinks, and much more.

Poll : 0 votes