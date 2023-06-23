Jamie Tartt Funko Pop: Where to Buy, release date, price, and All about the Ted Lasso Funko Collab

Ted Lasso fans can finally get their hands on Ted, Jamie Tartt, and other character-themed collectibles as Funko has introduced a new pop figure line-up in collaboration with the acclaimed sports-comedy-drama series. Offering at least 11 new pop figures, the new lineup is expected to be hitting stores, starting in August.

The new line-up includes a Jamie Tartt pop figure, along with two new pops for Roy Kent, four new pop figures for Ted, and one each for Sam Obisanya, Coach Beard, Keeley, and Rebecca.

Priced at over $13 each, the new pop figures can be pre-ordered from entertainmentearth.com. The new pop figure line-up is available for pre-order starting June 21.

United States fans ordering the new pop figures from entertainmentearth.com can enjoy free shipping on orders above $59 by using the code FREESHIP59 on the checkout page.

The new pop figures are also expected to be available on Amazon and Hot Topic stores in the coming days.

All you need to know about Ted Lasso and Jamie Tartt Funko Pops

As the popular show Ted Lasso officially wraps up after the third season, popular brands like Funko have begun offering nostalgia to fans with new limited-edition collectibles. Taking the lead, the popular toy brand has already introduced new pop figures inspired by the iconic characters of the Apple TV+ series.

Fans can get their hands on new themed Funko Pop figures starting this week (Image via Funko)

Available for pre-order on entertainmentearth.com, the new pop figure line-up includes four new Ted pop figures, two new pop figures for Roy Kent, and one each for Jamie Tartt, Coach Beard, Sam Obisanya, Rebecca, and Keeley.

As mentioned earlier, the new pop figure line-up is also expected to be available for order on Amazon.com and Hot Topic stores in the coming days.

Monopoly introduces a new Ted Lasso-themed board game

Funko is not the only brand honoring the popular Apple TV+ series, as Monopoly is also joining the fray with the launch of a new Ted Lasso-themed Monopoly game. The new board game offers the nostalgic Monopoly experience in a world inspired by the popular series.

The new themed Monopoly board game is available for order on Amazon.com (Image via Monopoly)

The new set allows players to buy and sell popular properties from the series including Kelly's Flat, The Owner's Box, The Nelson Road Stadium, and more. Available for order on Amazon.com for over $44.99, the themed Monopoly game comes with a custom-themed game board, at least six collectible tokens, a pack of custom currency (British Pounds), two dice, and much more.

For those who are yet to watch the popular Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso is an American sports comedy-drama TV series that features Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso. Jason plays the role of an American football coach who ends up having to coach an English soccer team.

While the woman behind the scene, Rebecca Welton, hopes that Ted's inexperience will lead to the team's failure, things end up taking an unexpected turn in the long run. Though Ted may lack knowledge and experience, he continuously makes up for it through his determination, optimism, and of course, a lot of biscuits.

All three seasons of the show can be found on Apple TV+.

