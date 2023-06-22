Krispy Kreme Fourth of July-themed box: Varieties, availability, deals, and all you need to know

Krispy Kreme is all set for the Fourth of July celebrations as the chain unveiled a new 'Fourth of July-themed box'. Featuring an all-new Stars and Stripes Dozen, the themed boxes are available in stores across the country, starting June 21.

Served in a box of 12 decadent doughnuts, the all-new Stars and Stripes Dozen comes with 3 New Freedom Flags, 3 New All-American Apple Pies, 3 Original Glazed, and 3 New Red Velvet Sparklers doughnuts.

Priced at over $20.99, the themed box can be enjoyed in-shop or through pick-up from the nearest participating locations until July 4, 2023, or till supplies last.

The chain announced the launch of the all-new Stars and Stripes Dozen through a press release on June 21, with Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer, Krispy Kreme, quoting:

“Family, friends, food, fireworks … the Fourth of July is so much fun, and our new Stars and Stripes doughnuts will let sweetness ring at any gathering – from backyard barbeques to lined sidewalks at neighborhood and community parades across the land”

Krispy Kreme's Stars and Stripes Dozen boxes are available until the Fourth of July

Krispy Kreme is serving an all-new treat for the Fourth of July celebrations - Stars and Stripes Dozen. Available in stores across the country, starting June 21, the all-new themed boxes feature sweet and decadent doughnuts curated specifically for summer gatherings and Independence Day celebrations.

The Stars and Stripes Dozen honors the Fourth of July celebrations and can be found in stores till July 4 or until supplies last (Image via Krispy Kreme)

Priced at over $20.99, the new themed doughnut boxes are available at all participating locations until the Fourth of July, or till supplies last. Packing over 130 to 430 calories each, the dozen doughnuts can be a perfect treat to share with your friends and family or for enjoying on your own.

Apart from the Original Glazed doughnuts, the other three specifically curated doughnuts featured in Krispy Kreme's Stars and Stripes Dozen include:

NEW Freedom Flag Doughnut – Features everyone's favorite Original Glazed® doughnuts in a new avatar, as it comes decorated like the American flag with red icing and a blend of blue and white sprinkle, along with white icing lines. NEW Red Velvet Sparkler Doughnut – It features the popular Red Velvet Cake doughnuts with a topping of stars and pears sprinkles along with cream cheese icing. NEW All-American Apple Pie Doughnut – It offers unglazed doughnut shells oozing with Apple Cinnamon filling. It comes coated in sweet caramel icing and is served with a topping of graham cracker crumbs, and a quick white icing drizzle.

Fans can order the new doughnuts individually or enjoy them with the Stars and Stripes Dozen box. The new offerings are only available for pick-up or in-store orders placed at the nearest participating location, or through orders made on the chain's app or website.

Krispy Kreme is also welcoming fans to enjoy free Original Glazed doughnuts on the Fourth of July. The free doughnuts can be availed by guests visiting a participating store dressed in either white, blue, or red. It is to be noted that free doughnuts are limited to one per guest till supplies last.

