Is Salted Caramel Cold Brew returning to Dunkin’? Dates and late summer menu 2023 explored

Dunkin' is welcoming fans to enjoy its 'late summer menu' that features the returning Salted Caramel Cold Brew. The cold brew, which is now made with a new Burnt Sugar Topping, is expected to hit the chain's menu starting June 21, 2023.

Featuring a topping of the popular Caramel Cold Foam, the Salted Caramel Cold Brew is expected to be available on the chain's menu for a limited time. Going by the rumors, the coffeehouse and donuts chain will also be serving three exciting 'member-exclusive' drinks this summer, including - Toffee Nut Frozen, Coffee Toffee Nut Iced Coffee, and Coconut Macaroon Iced Coffee.

The Salted Caramel Cold Brew is rumored to hit participating stores starting June 21 (Image via Dunkin)

While the chain is yet to confirm any of the rumors, it is expected that fans across the country will start spotting a new 'late summer menu' at all participating stores across the country. As of now, details about the pricing are yet to be revealed, but the rumored menu is said to be available until August 15, 2023.

Dunkin's Salted Caramel Cold Brew was first introduced in 2016

The Salted Caramel Cold Brew has long been a customer-pleaser with its unique sweet-n-salty flavor profile. Reigning on the menu for over seven years, the old favorite is rumored to make a major return on Dunkin's late summer menu on June 21.

As per the rumors, the returning cold brew is now made with the chain's iconic slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew and comes stirred with salted caramel syrup. Finished with a topping of Caramel Cold Foam and the new Burnt Sugar Topping, the new brew can be enjoyed at all participating locations for a limited time.

The Salted Caramel Cold Brew is rumored to be available along with three 'member-exclusive' beverages (Image via Dunkin)

Just like in the old times, the Salted Caramel Syrup can be added as a shot to all coffee beverages of your choice. However, Dunkin fans looking for an elevated experience can also try out these three 'member-exclusive' beverages rumored to be available along with the Salted Caramel Cold Brew:

Coconut Macaroon Iced Coffee - A perfect beverage for fans who can't consume dairy, the Coconut Macaroon Iced Coffee offers a mix of Iced coffee, caramel swirl, coconut flavor, and rich coconut milk. Toffee Nut Iced Coffee - Cool yourself with a decadent cup of Toffee Nut Iced Coffee, which is made with Iced coffee, caramel swirl, toasted almond flavor, and rich cream. Toffee Nut Frozen Coffee - When the summer heat demands some extra cooling, go with the Toffee Nut Frozen Coffee, which features a frozen coffee beverage blended with a caramel swirl, and toasted almond flavors, and served with a topping of whipped cream.

Going by the rumors making rounds on the internet, the four beverages should already be available at all participating Dunkin locations across the country.

Expected to be available on the menu until August 15, the returning beverages can be enjoyed at a participating restaurant or through pick-up and delivery orders made with the chain's app or website.

Poll : 0 votes