Alani Nu x Kim Kardashian Kimade Energy Drink: Where to buy, price, availability, and all you need to Know

The popular health and wellness brand Alani Nu is joining hands with Kim Kardashian to launch an exclusive energy drink called Kimade. Promoted under the banner "Alani by Kim K," the new energy drink features the classic flavors of Strawberry Lemonade with a refreshing twist.

Scheduled for an official launch at 12:00 pm on July 17, 2023, Kimade will be first available on AlaniNu.com but will later be introduced to major retailers nationwide, including Target, The Vitamin Shoppee, Kroger Family Stores, GNC, and Walmart. Priced at $29.99 for a 12-can pack, the new energy drink will only be available for a limited time or until supplies last.

Kim Kardashian and Alani's new Kimade Energy Drink is set for its official launch at 12:00 pm on July 17 (Image via Alani Nu)

Alani Nu introduced the new Kimade energy drink through a press release on July 10, with the Founder, Katy Hearn, quoting:

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Kim, who is such an amazing female powerhouse and entrepreneur."

Briefing fans about the exclusive partnership with Kim Kardashian, Katy Hearn added:

"Kim's dedication to both her family and creating innovative brands perfectly align with our brand values, making this partnership such a natural fit. We are so excited for everyone to try this flavor, which we know is going to be one of our best yet!"

Alani Nu x Kim Kardashian's Kimade Energy Drink will be accompanied by limited edition merch

Alani Nu is going all out for the launch of its new energy drink, Kimade, as the brand ropes in renowned celebrity and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian for an exclusive partnership.

For those interested, Kim Kardashian and Alani's Kimade is a zero-sugar energy drink that is loaded with biotin and B Vitamins. Packing over 10 calories in each can, the gluten-free and vegan drink contains over 200 mg of caffeine. Featuring the fruity sweetness of strawberries and the tangy notes of freshly squeezed lemonade, Kimade is the perfect fix to keep you energized for your everyday grinds.

As mentioned earlier, Kimade will be available first on AlaniNu.com in packs of 12 cans for over $29.99. The limited-time energy drink will also be sold through major retailers nationwide, including Target, The Vitamin Shoppee, Kroger Family Stores, GNC, and Walmart. While the details are yet to be revealed, the new energy drink will also be sold in global markets.

Kim Kardashian and Alani join hands as they unveil the new "Alani by Kim K" collection and the new Kimade Energy Drink (Image via Alani Nu)

Apart from the new "Alani by Kim K" energy drinks, the popular health and wellness brand will also be dropping limited-edition "Alani by Kim K" merchandise on the official website.

Founded in 2018 by influencer and entrepreneur Katy Hearn, Alani Nu® is one of the most popular health and wellness brands in the world today. From energy drinks to energy bars and other low-calorie products, the popular brand has been continuously changing how people consume healthy foods.

