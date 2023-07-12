Bojangles Bo Chicken Sandwich line-up: Items, price, ingredients, availability, and all you need to know

It's Bo time at Bojangles as the chain announced the launch of two enhanced versions of its classic Chicken Sandwiches. Available all across the country, starting July 10, Bo's new chicken sandwich line-up includes a new Bo's Carolina Gold Chicken Sandwich and the new Bo's BBQ Chicken Sandwich.

Infused with the goodness of Cole Slaw and Bo's BBQ or Carolina Gold Sauce, the new chicken sandwiches can be enjoyed at the nearest restaurant for over $5.99 each.

Fans can also snag the two limited-time chicken sandwiches through takeout or delivery orders placed on the chain's app, website, or DoorDash.

The two new Bo's Chicken Sandwiches are available all across the country starting July 10 (Image via Bo.)

The chain announced the launch of the new chicken sandwiches through a press release on July 10, with Chef Marshall Scarborough, Vice President of menu and culinary innovation, quoting:

”Bojangles has already mastered the art of a juicy, hand-breaded chicken sandwich, so we decided it was time for a new challenge.”

Hyped about the new offering, Scarborough added:

“Bringing together classic Southern flavors is what we do best, and we have a feeling our guests will have a hard time picking their favorite.”

All you need to know about Bojangles' new Bo Chicken Sandwiches

Bojangles is spicing up its Chicken Sandwich game as the chain starts serving two new Bo's Chicken Sandwiches.

Available to order, starting July 10, the new Bo's Carolina Gold Chicken Sandwiches and the new Bo's BBQ Chicken Sandwiches offer an enhanced version of everyone's favorite classic Bo's Chicken Sandwiches and can only be enjoyed for a limited time.

The chain is also adding some extra hype to the new offerings as it partners with the GRAMMY-nominated Lee Brice and the popular NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. The two Carolina legends have joined hands with the chain to promote the new Southern staples in exclusive TV spots that can be seen on https://bojangles.app.box.com.

The TV spot features the two stars going "splitsies" on the two sandwiches so both of them can enjoy the flavors of the new Bo's Chicken Sandwiches.

The new Bo's Chicken Sandwich TV spot features the two Carolina legends - GRAMMY-nominated Lee Brice and the popular NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Image via Bojangles)

Bo's Carolina Gold Chicken Sandwich

Bo's Carolina Gold Chicken Sandwich offers a classic chicken sandwich in an enhanced avatar. It carries a marinated chicken breast at its heart, coated in buttermilk coating and an exclusive mix of secret spices.

Served on a toasted buttered bakery bun, the new offering is finished with a topping of dill pickles.

Bo's Carolina Gold Chicken Sandwich (Image via Bo.)

Bo's BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Bo's BBQ Chicken Sandwich features a hearty amount of creamy cole slaw, your choice of Bo’s Carolina Gold or Bo's sweet and smokey house BBQ sauce, along with yellow mustard, tomato, apple cider vinegar, and molasses.

Bo's BBQ Chicken Sandwich (Image via Bojangles)

As mentioned earlier, the two new Bo's Chicken Sandwiches can be enjoyed at the nearest participating location starting July 10. Fans can also try them by placing take-out or delivery orders on the chain's website, app, or Doordash.

It is to be noted that each of the new Bo' Chicken Sandwiches cost over $5.99, while the combos that come with fixin' and a drink may cost over $8.99.

