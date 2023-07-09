Sweetgreen x Susan Alexandra limited-edition items: Where to buy, price, products, availability, and all you need to know

Sweetgreen is serving a high-on peach salad experience this month as the fan-favorite 'Peach + Goat Cheese Salad' returns to the menu. The returning favorite also brings another surprise for fans as the chain enters an exclusive collaboration with Susan Alexandra and Gohar World.

Similar to the Peach-based salad, the new merch features peach-themed tote bags, charms, scented candles, and much more.

Starting at over $38, the limited edition items are exclusively available on the chain's new online store The Market. The peach-themed items can be pre-ordered through the online shop and will be shipped by the end of the month. Fans can order the new merch starting on July 7 for a limited time till August 14, or until supplies last.

The peach-themed items are exclusively available on the chain's items shop starting July 7 (Image via Sweetgreen)

The chain introduced the new peach-themed items through a press release on July 7, with Nathaniel Ru, Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer quoting:

“With the return of the fan-favorite Peach + Goat Cheese Salad, we collaborated with beloved brands Gohar World and Susan Alexandra on handmade, limited-edition items, playing on the fun elements of all our brands with a wink to the delicious ingredients joining our menu.”

All you need to know about Sweetgreen's new peach-themed items

The collaboration offers a wide range of peach-themed exclusive items and collectibles. Available for purchase on https://shop.sweetgreen.com/, the new items can be pre-ordered starting on July 7 for a limited time till August 14, or until supplies last.

Fans can add a hint of peachy goodness to their lives with the new exclusive peach-themed items (Image via SG)

Inspired by the chain's love for peaches and the fan-favorite 'Peach + Goat Cheese Salad,' the exclusive peach-themed items include:

Susan Alexandra Salad Tote

Priced at over $340, the Salad Tote features a green beaded tote bag made by Susan Alexandra. Measuring 11.6 inches each in width and height, the 5 inches-deep green tote bag is perfect for carrying your 'Peach + Goat Cheese Salad' or fresh peaches.

Susan Alexandra Salad Tote costs over $340 (Image via Sweetgreen)

Susan Alexandra Peach Keychain

Offering a cute and portable version of peachy cuteness, the Peach Keychain is also curated by Susan Alexandra. Featuring a beaded design in the form of a juicy ripe peach, the keychain charm can be the perfect choice to carry along with your beloved keys.

Susan Alexandra Peach Keychain costs over $42 (Image via Sweetgreen)

Gohar World's Scented Peach Candles

Last but not least, shaped like juicy peaches, the Scented Peach Candles are made by Gohar World and can be available for over $38.

Crafted with a love for peaches, the scented candles infuse the environment with an aromatic fruity smell and can be perfect for those who prefer enjoying calming or relaxing days at home.

Gohar World's Scented Peach Candles cost over $38 (Image via Sweetgreen)

As mentioned earlier, the limited edition items are exclusively available on the chain's merch shop and can be pre-ordered starting July 7. However, fans can only get them for a limited time until August 14, or till the supplies last.

