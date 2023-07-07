What does Pineapple Pepsi taste like? Details revealed as the brand collaborates with Little Caesars for limited-time beverage 

Pepsi wants fans to show more love to Pineapple as it introduces a new Pineapple Pepsi in collaboration with Little Caesars. Exclusively available at the pizza chain, the tropical drink can be enjoyed with the new Pineapple Pair-Up Combo.

For those wondering, the pineapple-flavored soda features the iconic sweetness of Pepsi along with the tropical notes of sweet pineapple in a fizzy soda beverage. Fans can buy the new Pineapple Pair-Up Combo at all participating locations starting July 17 for a limited time. The new combo can only be enjoyed when ordering online through the chain's app or website.

The pineapple-flavored Pepsi is exclusively available at Little Caesars starting July 17 (Image via Pepsi / Little Caesars)

The two giants unveiled the new combo and the most anticipated drink of the year through a joint press release on July 6, with Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer, Little Caesars, quoting:

"There's always a passionate discussion surrounding pineapple on pizza."

Briefing fans about the new Pineapple Pair-Up Combo, Hamilton added:

"Together with Pepsi, we're satisfying ALL pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping. The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi or both."

Exclusively available at Little Caesars, Pineapple Pepsi features the tropical notes of pineapple

If you love all things pineapple, then Pepsi has a surprise for you as the popular soda brand introduces an all-new Pineapple Pepsi beverage. Exclusively available at Little Caesars restaurants in the United States, the new soda features the tropical flavors of pineapple along with the iconic fizzy sweetness of Pepsi.

Little Caesars is offering the limited-time beverage with the new Pineapple Pair-Up Combo that comes for $9.99 and features a 2-Topping Thin Crust Pizza and a 16-ounce can of Pineapple Pepsi. Pineapple lovers would be excited to know that not only the Pepsi but the 2-Topping Thin Crust Pizza in the combo is also loaded with sweet toppings of pineapple.

Pineapple Pepsie will exclusively be available at Little Caesars with the Pineapple Pair-Up Combo that comes for over $9.99 (Image via Pepsi / Little Caesars)

As mentioned earlier, fans can try out the new Pineapple Pair-Up Combo from a participating Little Caesars restaurant starting July 17. The limited-time combo includes a can of Pepsi Pineapple and will only be available when ordering online through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

Pepsi first introduced the pineapple-flavored soda in 2020. The tropical flavors of the new soda soon turned it into the perfect summer drink. However, the new soda was only available for a limited time.

This time around, the pineapple-flavored Pepsi comes in an all-new avatar. Featuring a unique look, the new Pineapple Pepsi comes in a 16-ounce can with a co-branded design. The never-before-seen 'Pepsi can' will be a great collectible for those who are into collecting unique soda cans and such.

Poll : 0 votes