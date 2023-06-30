Tim Hortons summer drinks line-up: varieties, price, availability, and other details revealed

Tim Hortons is celebrating the spirit of summer this year with its new line-up of summer drinks to help you beat the summer heat. Available in stores across the country starting June 28, the new summer drinks line-up offers four refreshing beverage options, including -- Creamy Coconut Iced Capp, White Chocolate Macadamia flavored drink, Watermelon TimsBoost, and the Watermelon Mint Refresher.
Starting at over $3.50, the four new drinks will be available on the chain's menu for a limited time. Fans can enjoy the new summer drinks at any participating location or through pick-up and delivery orders placed through the chain's app or website.
The Canadian coffeehouse chain is also offering a digital happy hour deal which can be availed starting on July 12, 2023. The limited-time deal will allow guests to snag a second cold beverage at 50% off when they order it at full price. The offer will only be claimable between 02:00 to 05:00 pm at a participating location.
All you need to know about Tim Hortons' new summer drinks line-up
Right after the launch of the fruity Refresher drinks, Tim Hortons is back on the summer grind as the chain introduced an all-new summer drinks line-up this week. Featuring four chilled and refreshing beverages, the new summer lineup can be found at all participating locations across the country.
Excited enough to learn more about Tim Hortons' new summer drinks line-up? Here's a sneak peek for you:
- Watermelon Mint Refresher - Features organic watermelon juice with refreshing flavors of fresh sweet mint. It is priced at over $3.50.
- Watermelon TimsBoost - It offers an exciting fusion drink made with Red Bull Red Edition (watermelon-flavored), ice, and cucumber-flavored syrup. It can be availed for over $4.99.
- Creamy Coconut Iced Capp - Enjoy a frozen coffee experience with the Creamy Coconut Iced Capp which fuses together the goodness of creamy coconut milk and Tim's Coffee. Featuring a hint of nutty sweetness, it can be enjoyed for over $3.90.
- White Chocolate Macadamia Flavored Drinks - Another fusion drink made with macadamia nut flavors and white chocolate. Served with a topping of whipped cream, the White Chocolate Macadamia Flavored Drinks can be enjoyed either as a cold brew, an iced latte, or a latte starting at over $3.65.
As mentioned earlier, the four new beverages can be enjoyed at the nearest participating location for a limited time. You can also order them through the Tim Hortons app or website for pick-up and deliveries.