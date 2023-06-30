Tim Hortons summer drinks line-up: varieties, price, availability, and other details revealed

Tim Hortons is celebrating the spirit of summer this year with its new line-up of summer drinks to help you beat the summer heat. Available in stores across the country starting June 28, the new summer drinks line-up offers four refreshing beverage options, including -- Creamy Coconut Iced Capp, White Chocolate Macadamia flavored drink, Watermelon TimsBoost, and the Watermelon Mint Refresher.

Starting at over $3.50, the four new drinks will be available on the chain's menu for a limited time. Fans can enjoy the new summer drinks at any participating location or through pick-up and delivery orders placed through the chain's app or website.

The Canadian coffeehouse chain is also offering a digital happy hour deal which can be availed starting on July 12, 2023. The limited-time deal will allow guests to snag a second cold beverage at 50% off when they order it at full price. The offer will only be claimable between 02:00 to 05:00 pm at a participating location.

All you need to know about Tim Hortons' new summer drinks line-up

Right after the launch of the fruity Refresher drinks, Tim Hortons is back on the summer grind as the chain introduced an all-new summer drinks line-up this week. Featuring four chilled and refreshing beverages, the new summer lineup can be found at all participating locations across the country.

The all-new Tim's summer drinks line-up is available at all United States participating locations starting June 28 (Image via Tim Hortons)

Excited enough to learn more about Tim Hortons' new summer drinks line-up? Here's a sneak peek for you:

Watermelon Mint Refresher - Features organic watermelon juice with refreshing flavors of fresh sweet mint. It is priced at over $3.50. Watermelon TimsBoost - It offers an exciting fusion drink made with Red Bull Red Edition (watermelon-flavored), ice, and cucumber-flavored syrup. It can be availed for over $4.99. Creamy Coconut Iced Capp - Enjoy a frozen coffee experience with the Creamy Coconut Iced Capp which fuses together the goodness of creamy coconut milk and Tim's Coffee. Featuring a hint of nutty sweetness, it can be enjoyed for over $3.90. White Chocolate Macadamia Flavored Drinks - Another fusion drink made with macadamia nut flavors and white chocolate. Served with a topping of whipped cream, the White Chocolate Macadamia Flavored Drinks can be enjoyed either as a cold brew, an iced latte, or a latte starting at over $3.65.

As mentioned earlier, the four new beverages can be enjoyed at the nearest participating location for a limited time. You can also order them through the Tim Hortons app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

