Starbucks Refreshers 2023: Varieties, availability, and all you need to know

Starbucks is offering quick summer relief to fans as the chain introduces the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refresher Beverages. Joining the chain's menu as a permanent offering, the new summer drink can be enjoyed all across the country starting June 27.

Fans can enjoy the new Frozen Lemonade S. Refresher Beverages in three distinct variants, including the Frozen Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade, and Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade. Featuring real fruits and a hint of citrus, the new beverages can be found at all participating locations or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

The new Frozen Lemonade S. Refresher Beverages are available on the chain's menu as a permanent offering starting June 27 (Image via Starbucks)

The chain announced the launch of the new fruity beverages through a press release on June 27, with Matt Thornton, Senior Beverage Developer, stating:

“Since S. Refreshers Beverages joined the menu in 2012, our customers and partners (baristas) have creatively customized their beverages, such as adding coconut milk, lemonade, or blending with ice.”

Welcoming fans to cool off with the new frozen beverages, the Senior Beverage Developer added:

“Inspired by these customer and partner creations, we’re excited to bring the new Frozen Lemonade S. Refreshers Beverages to the permanent menu this summer.”

Starbucks is offering a new take on its lemonade line-up as the chain introduces the new Frozen Lemonade S. Refresher Beverages. Featuring a perfect drink to cool off on a hot day, the new summer beverage comes with the goodness of real fruits with a refreshing hint of citrusy flavors.

Joining the chain's menu as a permanent offering, the new Frozen Lemonade S. Refresher Beverages can be found at all participating locations across the country. The new frozen beverage offers a fusion of everyone's favorite refresher flavors in a reimagined fruity avatar, with a quick swirl of fruity strawberry puree and real fruit pieces.

Frozen Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade Refresher Beverage, Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refresher Beverage, and Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Refresher Beverage (Image via Starbucks)

Looking forward to learning more about the new frozen beverages? Here's a sneak peek of the three new offerings:

Frozen Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade Refresher Beverage

Inspired by the distinct flavors of the Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade, the new Frozen Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade S. Refresher® beverage offers the flavors of summer in a ready-to-slurp frozen beverage.

The new drink fuses together the flavors of pink dragon fruit and mangoes blended together with ice, lemonade, and real dragon fruit pieces. The new frozen beverage is available in four serving sizes.

The new Frozen Mango Dragon Fruit S. Lemonade Refresher (Image via Starbucks)

Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refresher Beverage

Inspired by the popular Strawberry Acai Lemonade, the new Frozen Strawberry Açai Lemonade S. Refresher® beverage offers the classic flavors of strawberry lemonade with a frozen twist.

Fusing the flavors of acai notes and fruity strawberry, in a flavorful blend of lemonade, ice, and real strawberries, the new frozen drink can be found at all participating locations. The Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade S. Refresher is available in four serving sizes.

The new Frozen Strawberry Acai S. Lemonade Refresher (Image via Starbucks)

Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Refresher Beverage

Inspired by the unique flavors of the Pineapple Passionfruit lemonade, the Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade S. Refresher® beverage offers a calming sunset in a cup.

The new beverage features the tropical flavors of passionfruit and pineapple, blended along with real pineapple pieces, ice, and lemonade. Fans can enjoy the new Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade S. Refresher in four serving sizes.

The new Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit S. Lemonade Refresher (Image via Starbucks)

While the price for the Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refresher Beverages is yet to be revealed, fans can expect the new beverages to start at under $10.

Starbucks is also offering the old favorite Pink Drink and the popular Paradise Drink in ready-to-drink (RTD) bottles. Featuring bold fruity flavors, the fan-favorite drinks can now be enjoyed on the go.

Fans can grab a 14 oz bottle of the Pink Drink or a Paradise Drink from the nearest grocers and retailers. Priced at over $3.67 per 14 oz bottle, the RTD drinks can be enjoyed for a limited time or till supplies last.

