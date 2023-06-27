Little Caesars Crispy Chicken Pizzas: Where to buy, price, ingredients, availability, and all you need to Know

Little Caesars fans can now relish the goodness of crispy chicken every day as the chain begins offering the Crispy Chicken Pizzas at select locations across the country. Available in four unique variants - BBQ Crispy Chicken Pizza, Naked Crispy Chicken Pizza, Buffalo Crispy Chicken Pizza, and Garlic Parm Crispy Chicken Pizza - the crispy chicken pizzas can be enjoyed for a limited time.

Starting at over $9, the Crispy Chicken Pizzas can be ordered at the nearest participating location or through the chain's app or website for pick-up or deliveries.

Currently, the cheesy offerings are only available at select restaurants in Indianapolis, Washington, and Kentucky.

BBQ Crispy Chicken Pizza, Naked Crispy Chicken Pizza, Buffalo Crispy Chicken Pizza, and Garlic Parm Crispy Chicken Pizza start at over $9, excluding taxes (Image via Little Caesars)

The chain has not hinted at how long the four Crispy Chicken Pizzas will be available on the menu. Fans looking forward to trying them out are advised to be quick on their feet.

All you need to know about Little Caesars' Crispy Chicken Pizzas

The Crispy Chicken Pizzas have long been popular among Little Caesars' fans across the country. Offered on the menu at on and off basis, the Crispy Chicken Pizzas are back this summer. Starting June 25, fans can find the four Crispy Chicken Pizzas at select participating locations in the United States.

Priced at over $9 (excluding taxes), the four Crispy Chicken Pizzas feature 'crisp, breaded chicken pieces' topped on four different variants of saucy, delicious pizzas. However, the returning favorites will only be available on the menu for a limited time.

Crispy Chicken Pizzas are back on the chain's menu for a limited time and can be found at select locations (Image via Little Caesars)

Looking forward to learning more about the returning favorites? Here's what you can expect from Little Caesars' Crispy Chicken Pizzas:

Garlic Parm Crispy Chicken Pizza - The Garlic Parm Crispy Chicken Pizza features a large round pizza loaded with pieces of crispy chicken, and white sauce. Finished with a quick swirl of garlic parm sauce, it can be enjoyed for over $9 at participating locations. Naked Crispy Chicken Pizza - The Naked Crispy Chicken Pizza offers cheesy pizzas covered with crispy chicken pieces and white sauce. Buffalo Crispy Chicken Pizza - Similar to the predecessors, the Buffalo Crispy Chicken Pizza features a round pizza topped with crispy chicken pieces and white sauce. Finished with a hearty swirl of Buffalo sauce, it can be found at select locations. BBQ Crispy Chicken Pizza - Enjoy a loaded BBQ Crispy Chicken Pizza featuring crispy chicken pieces and a creamy white sauce. It comes with a quick swirl of tangy BBQ sauce.

Fans across the country can find the four Crispy Chicken Pizzas at Indianapolis, Washington, and Kentucky Little Caesars locations for a limited time. You can order the Crispy Chicken Pizzas at the nearest participating restaurant or choose your favorite Crispy Chicken Pizza from the chain's app or website for quick pick-up or delivery.

