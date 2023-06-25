DoorDash x Jason Biggs ice cream: Flavors, price, availability, and other details explored

DoorDash and Jason Biggs have joined hands to offer fans an innovative way to cool off this summer with the new DashPass exclusive ice cream bundles. Available in select cities starting June 23, the ice cream comes with two exciting and delicious flavors.

Exclusively available on the DoorDash app, the new ice cream bundles can be ordered from the 'DashPass Ice Cream Shoppe.' Fans from select US cities can grab the bundle of two ice creams for over $19.99. The new ice cream bundle will only be available for a limited time, or till supplies last.

As mentioned earlier, the ice cream bundles are only available to DashPass members. Those who are yet to join the Summer DashPass membership can do so by visiting https://www.doordash.com/dashpass. Valid between June 15 and July 19, the DashPass allows members to enjoy several benefits, including a $0 delivery fee, reduced service charges, freebies, and much more.

The DoorDash x Jason Biggs ice cream bundle is only available for DashPass members

DoorDash has joined hands with Jason Biggs this summer to offer a reimagined bundle of DashPass-exclusive ice creams to fans across the country. Available for a limited time starting June 23, the new ice cream bundle features two never-heard-before ice cream flavors - Third Base and Home Run.

As the name suggests, the two new ice cream flavors are unlike any regular ice cream and takes one on a nostalgic ride of home runs and third bases. However, the limited-edition ice creams can only be enjoyed in select cities, or until supplies last.

Fans looking forward to trying the new DashPass exclusive ice cream bundle can order it from the 'DashPass Ice Cream Shoppe' on the DoorDash app. The bundle comes with one pint each of the Third Base and Home Run ice creams and costs over $19.99.

The new DashPass exclusive ice cream bundles can be enjoyed for a limited time or till supplies last (Image via Dash)

Not sure about how the new ice cream flavors taste? Here's a sneak peek into the delicious goodness for you:

Third Base – Offering fans a sweet and spicy take on ice creams, the Third Base features a sorbet made with natural peach puree and chili flakes. Home Run – Serving the taste of victory and Home Runs, the Home Run ice cream features an "All American apple strudel ice cream," which is finished with a topping of baked crust crumbles.

The limited time ice cream bundle can only be enjoyed in select cities, including - Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, and Philadelphia. Fans can snag the limited edition bundle by joining the Summer DashPass at the earliest.

Founded in January 2013, by the founders Tony Xu, Andy Fang, Stanley Tang, and Evan Moore, DoorDash is one of the most popular American food delivery companies. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company has its business spread through several countries, including Canada, Germany, the United States, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

