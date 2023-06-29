All restaurant and fast food deals you can avail this Fourth of July

With less than a week left for the Fourth of July, the spirit of celebration is at an all-time high. A day marked with flags, baseball, lemonades, hot dogs, and more, the July 4 celebrations witness massive crowds at fast food chains and restaurants across the country. As such, Americans often spend weeks planning the perfect itinerary for their July 4 celebrations.

Starting from a quick breakfast at some of the best coffee and breakfast joints to having a fancy lunch at their favorite restaurant, July 4 celebrations are filled with lots of food, drink, and, of course, celebratory cheer. Honoring the day, several fast food chains and restaurants also provide special deals and discounts to guests dining or ordering straight from home.

The Fourth of July celebrations are marked with flags, baseball, lemonades, hot dogs, and much more (Image via Daniel Knighton / Getty Images)

Whether you are already done with your planning or are just in the middle of deciding things, check-out the list of the popular fast food chains and restaurants below so that you can have the perfect July 4 celebrations.

All deals from popular fast food chains and restaurants available on the Fourth of July

A day of utmost prominence in the American history, Fourth of July or the Independence Day commemorates the day when the Declaration of Independence was signed, thus liberating America from British rule on July 4, 1776. The day which symbolizes the birth of America, is often marked with festive cheer, parades, flags, great food, drinks, and much more.

Several restaurants honor the prominent day with free food or other similar discounts available throughout the day. Making things easier for those planning the perfect festive itinerary for the July 4 celebrations, we have compiled a list of some of the most exciting deals and offers available from popular fast food chains and restaurants across the country.

The Fourth of July or Independence Day celebrations symbolise the birth of America (Image via LPETTET / Getty Images)

Without further ado, let's get straight into the deals and offers from popular restaurants and fast food chains that you can enjoy on the Fourth of July:

Shake Shack

Thinking of grabbing a quick shake? Order ahead through the Shake Shack app or website and get another shake free. Use the code "SHAKEITUP" at the checkout page and schedule the pick-up between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm for the discount. The offer can be availed throughout July.

Tim Hortons

Looking for your caffeine fix for the day? Head to Tim Hortons on the Fourth of July and you can enjoy a free donut with your morning coffee.

To claim the freebie, order any cold or hot coffee from the chain's app or website, and the free donut code will automatically be applied at the checkout.

Krispy Kreme

Guests visiting a Krispy Kreme store in red, white, and blue attires can snag a free Original Glazed doughnut on the Fourth of July.

Limited to one free doughnut per guest, the Original Glazeds can be snagged from all participating stores only on July 4. While you are at it, try checking out the new limited-time themed doughnut boxes starting at over $20.99

TGI Fridays

Whether you plan to dine in or enjoy a good meal in the comfort of your home, TGI Fridays is offering 25 percent off on all orders of family meal bundles, party trays, and platters on July 4.

The offer can be availed at a participating store or when ordering from the chain's app or website. Fans can also check out the new "Bucket of Bones," which is available on the menu for a limited time.

Sonic Drive-in

Sonic Drive-in is slashing the prices of cheeseburgers for the Fourth of July celebrations. After 5:00 pm on July 4, fans can enjoy half prices on all regular burgers from the chain's menu.

To claim the deal, guests only need to make sure that they are placing their orders through the chain's app or website. The deal does not apply to combo meals, specialty burgers, or double patty burgers.

Morton's The Steakhouse

Couples looking forward to spending some quality time together can visit the nearest Morton's The Steakhouse on the Fourth of July for a four-course meal. Priced at over $129 for two, the limited-time meal can be enjoyed between July 2 and July 6.

The four-course meal includes three appetizers, a soup or salad, a main course, and a dessert. Guests planning on visiting are advised to make a reservation beforehand for a hassle-free dining experience.

While most of the aforementioned deals and offers will be available throughout the United States on the Fourth of July, guests are advised to confirm with their local restaurant before visiting. People looking forward to a cookout at home instead can grab some great deals on the cookout essentials when shopping at Aldi's until July 11.

