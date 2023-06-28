Pepsi Colachup condiment: where to Buy, taste, and all you need to Know

Pepsi is all set to prove that Hot Dogs just go "#BetterWithPepsi" as the brand introduces its new Pepsi Colachup condiment. Fusing the flavors of the popular soda and a tangy hot dog condiment, P. Colachup offers a completely reimagined take on how we see condiments.

Taking the lead as the world's first Pepsi-infused condiment, Pepsi Colachup will be available for in-stadium sampling during the home games of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, and Minnesota Twins. Fans will be able to try out the new condiment with their hot dogs from the sampling carts available at the stadium during the home games.

The popular soda brand introduced the new condiment through a press release on June 27, 2023, with Jenny Danzi, Senior Director, Pepsi TM, quoting:

"Pepsi has long been part of American culture and its cool crisp taste has been a favorite beverage choice for generations of Americans. We have always known that hot dogs taste better with Pepsi, and now the experts think so too."

All you need to know about Pepsi Colachup condiment

Pepsi @pepsi Stop the condiment wars, the undisputed champ is here – Pepsi Colachup. Sweet, salty, and ready to try at select baseball stadiums on July 4th. Hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi Stop the condiment wars, the undisputed champ is here – Pepsi Colachup. Sweet, salty, and ready to try at select baseball stadiums on July 4th. Hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi https://t.co/7YQJdoAcTW

While there is no denying that some foods just go "#BetterWithPepsi," the popular soda brand is taking things up a notch with the introduction of the new Pepsi Colachup condiment. With the new Pepsi-infused condiment aimed at delivering an enhanced Hot Dog experience, there can be no better day than the Fourth of July—a day marked with baseball games and hot dogs.

As per the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council, the Fourth of July celebrations witness hot dog consumption of over 150 million every year in the United States. Honoring America's love for hot dogs and showing Americans how Hot Dogs go "#BetterWithPepsi", the soda brand will be offering its new Pepsi Colachup condiment for sampling during the Fourth of July baseball home games at select stadiums.

Pepsi's new Pepsi Colachup condiment will be available for sampling at select stadiums on the Fourth of July (Image via PepsiCo)

The brand has partnered with the four popular baseball teams—the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, and Minnesota Twins—which have their home games scheduled for the Fourth of July celebrations. Baseball and Hot dog fans at the five home stadiums can dig into some juicy hot dogs topped with the all-new Pepsi Colachup condiment.

The new condiment will be available for sampling through sampling carts available in-stadium during baseball home games at the following stadium locations:

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI; Section 139 Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY; Pepsi Lounge - Pepsi Lounge Ticket Required Target Field, Minneapolis, MN; Section 113 Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ; Section 130/131

Fans who can't be at the aforementioned stadium locations can still enjoy the "#BetterWithPepsi" experience through July 4 when they purchase a Hot dog along with a Pepsi from any food service or retail store. Fans meeting these conditions can get a complimentary Pepsi by texting the code "FREEPEPSI" to 81234.

Soon after you upload the receipt indicating the purchase of a Pepsi and a hot dog, you will be reimbursed the cost of a Pepsi (20oz) either through a Digital Retailer Gift Card, Venmo, or PayPal.

