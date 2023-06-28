Is Aldi open on the Fourth of July? Deals, discounts, and other details explored

Aldi's is all set for the Fourth of July and Independence Day celebrations as the chain introduces new price cuts with its new Cookout Kickback deal. Operating at reduced or limited hours on the Fourth of July, the popular grocery chain is encouraging fans to make plans for cookouts with family with massive discounts on cookout staples and more.

Fans across the country can enjoy the massive price cuts at all participating stores starting June 27 through July 11. While hot dogs are given, fans can think of even better cookout dishes with quality chicken, beef, Hamburg, and cheese from the Illinois-based grocery chain.

Whether you are cooking for a family of four, or for large gatherings of both friends and family, Aldi's Cookout Kickback sale is guaranteed to save you over $20.87 on an exhaustive range of staples for at least 10 people.

Fans can enjoy extra price cuts between June 27 and July 11 with the Cookout Kickback deals (Image via SOPA Images/ LightRocket/ Getty Images)

The chain kicked off the Cookout Kickback deal this week, with Scott Patton, VP of National Buying, quoting:

“Summer is meant to be spent with friends and family around the grill, and we don’t want shoppers to miss out on any of the fun.”

Briefing fans on the quality and affordability of the cookout staples, Patton added:

“At Aldi, our fresh meat selection embodies quality and affordability, saving customers from getting burned at checkout so they can host this Fourth of July without any stress on their budget."

Aldi will be open on the Fourth of July for reduced or limited hours with extra price cuts through its Cookout Kickback deal

Though Aldi may only be open for reduced or limited hours on the Fourth of July, the grocery chain is making sure that fans can have the best holiday experience with new price cuts.

Introducing the Cookout Kickback deal to encourage fans to plan cookouts with family, the chain is offering massive discounts on an exhaustive range of cookout staples, including meats, chips, cheese, ice creams, and much more.

The chain is also holding a limited-time giveaway - the Cookout Kickback Sweepstakes - which will allow lucky fans to win gift cards valued at $20.87. The contest will run from June 27 to July 11, corresponding with the Cookout Kickback deal's availability. More than 1,000 consumers will have the opportunity to win Cookout Kickback gift cards valued at $20.87 apiece during this time period.

It is to be noted that entering the sweepstakes does not require any purchase and fans can enter by visiting the sweepstakes page https://aldicookoutkickback.com/.

Fans can save over $20.87 for the Fourth of July cookouts with the Cookout Kickback deals (Image via Aldi)

As per the press release, Aldi's Cookout Kickback deals can help shoppers get all their cookout essentials for over $46.86 for at least 10 people. With the national average for the same ingredients being over $67.73, shoppers can save over $20.87.

The massive price cuts apply to a wide range of cookout staples, including pork chops, ground beef, chicken, lemonade, potato chips, ice cream, cookies, and much more.

