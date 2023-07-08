KFC Ultimate Summer Collection: Where to buy, products, price, and all you need to know

KFC is celebrating Fried Chicken Day in style as the chain introduces its new Ultimate Summer Collection. Featuring a new range of trendy summer merchandise, the Ultimate Summer Collection is launching along with the chain's all-new merch shop - KFCShop.com.

The new merch shop offers summer accessories such as tumblers, sunglasses, beach towels, bucket hats, and much more. Starting at $5.95, the new merchandise can only be availed for a limited time or until supply lasts.

Kentucky Fried Chicken's new Ultimate Summer Collection (Image via Kentucky Fried Chicken)

The much-loved fried chicken restaurant chain announced the launch of the new merch shop and the Ultimate Summer Collection through a press release on July 6, 2023, with Nick Chavez, Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

"We wanted to celebrate summer with our customers this year. This new collection has it all - outfit sets, varsity jackets, slides, and the brand favorite, bucket hat. That's a finger lickin' good National Fried Chicken Day."

KFC's new Ultimate Summer Collection includes sunglasses, sliders, and more

KFC recently introduced its own merch shop along with an all-new collection of summer merchandise. Exclusively available via the chain's merch shop starting July 6, the Ultimate Summer Collection features a wide range of trendy summer items including sunglasses, sliders, tumblers, and much more.

Apart from the Ultimate Summer Collection merchandise, the chain is also selling other exciting apparel and accessories in an exclusive partnership with Ink Branded. While the shop debuted with over 20 new items, customers can expect regular Kentucky Fried Chicken merch drops and new special collections in the coming weeks and months.

The merch shop will be offering regular merch drops and special collections in the coming weeks and months (Image via Kentucky Fried Chicken)

As of now, the Ultimate Summer Collection offers a wide range of trendy summer merchandise, including:

1991 K.F.C. logo Koozie for $5.95 Kentucky Fried Chicken Beach Towel for $29.95 Finger-Lickin' Good Tumbler for $29.95 Bucket Hats for $31.95 KFC Sliders for $39.95 KFC Shady Rays (sunglasses) for $54.09

Those interested can get the new Ultimate Summer Collection merchandise exclusively from KFCShop.com for a limited time or until supply lasts.

Founded back in March 1930 by Harland Sanders and Pete Harman, Kentucky Fried Chicken is a globally popular American restaurant chain that specializes in fried chicken items. Headquartered in Louisville, the fast-food restaurant chain has outlets spread over more than 150 countries.

With more than 24,104 locations across the globe, the fried chicken fast food restaurant chain serves a massive number of customers every day. A subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Kentucky Fried Chicken offers an exhaustive menu that includes - several fried chicken items, burgers, french fries, wraps, soft drinks, salads, bowls, breakfast, milkshakes, dessert, beverages, and much more.

