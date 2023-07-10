When will Pop-Tarts’ Strawberry Milkshake flavor return? Details explored 

Pop-Tarts is all set to leave fans thrilled as the brand announced that the Frosted Strawberry Milkshake flavor is finally returning to stores. Following long years of wait and after seemingly being discontinued, the much-awaited flavor will be returning to stores this fall.

Exclusively available at Walmart stores and Walmart.com, the fruity flavor will be available all across the United States by September this year. Available on the menu on an on-and-off basis, the Frosted Strawberry Milkshake has been one of the most sold Pop-Tarts flavors, which is loved by fans all across the country.

As such, most of the credit for the return of the Frosted Strawberry Milkshake flavor also goes to fans who have been continuously pleading with the brand to bring it back to stores. Apart from regular fans, the long list also included the Grammy-nominated artist Lil Uzi Vert, who didn't shy away from talking about his love for the Frosted Strawberry Milkshake flavor during a HipHopDX interview.

Pop-Tarts' Frosted Strawberry Milkshake flavor returns to stores this fall

First introduced in the United States market back in 2005, the Frosted Strawberry flavor Pop-Tarts were part of the brand's Ice Cream Shoppe Flavors collection and were an immediate hit among fans. Over the next decade, the fan-favorite flavor continued to be available in stores on an on-and-off basis, until it finally disappeared in 2017.

Pop-Tarts @PopTartsUS They say a strong relationship starts with Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts. They say a strong relationship starts with Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts. https://t.co/Y57j5hwZdp

However, loyal fans across the country never gave up on their favorite flavor and continued to request and plead with the Kellogg's-owned brand to bring it back in stores. Be it the sincerity of the fans or their perseverance, Kellogg's has finally announced that the much-awaited flavor is set to make its return this fall.

Pop-Tarts even went on to sweeten the return of the Frosted Strawberry Milkshake flavors after the brand crashed Lil Uzi Vert's album release party for "Pink Tape," earlier this month. During the release event, the brand not only officially announced the return of the much-awaited flavor but also presented a special box of the Frosted Strawberry Milkshake flavor to the Grammy-nominated artist.

The Frosted Strawberry Milkshake flavor returns to Walmart stores this September (Image via Kellogg's)

Fans awaiting the return of the popular fruity Pop-Tarts flavor will be able to enjoy it this September as it makes its way to Walmart stores nationwide. While many details about the availability are yet to be revealed, the returning flavor is expected to be in great demand as always and may end up getting sold out in no time.

First introduced to the United States market back in September 1964, Pop-Tarts is a Kellogg's-owned brand of toaster pastries. Popular among fans of all ages, it features sweet creamy fillings loaded inside two crispy layers of rectangular pastry crust.

Mostly available in frosted varieties, the popular dessert snack is available as a ready-to-eat product and only requires minimal warming up in a microwave oven. Available in more than a dozen flavors, the popular dessert snack is sold all across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, and Australia.

