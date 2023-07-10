“Me looking at that makes my stomach hurt”: Netizens react as McDonald’s introduces Cookies and Crème Pie in the US

McDonald’s is finally extending its dessert line-up in the U.S. as the chain begins to offer a new Cookies and Crème Pie. Featuring a chocolate cookie crumb shell filled with a vanilla creme filling, the new dessert is said to be officially available across the United States starting July 14 for a limited time.

However, it turns out that the new dessert has already started appearing on the chain's menu at select locations, and few lucky fans have already managed to try out the new Cookies and Crème Pie. As per the reports from the chain and customers, the new handheld dessert is either already being sold or will be sold across several cities in the US.

McDonald’s to begin offering the new Cookies and Créme Pie in the United States starting July 14 (Image via McDonald’s / @snackolator on Instagram)

It is to be noted that a similar item has long been available in the chain's restaurants in Germany, and several customers in the U.S. have been continuously hoping for it to also be available in the United States locations. However, not everyone is happy or excited about the upcoming Cookies & Créme Pie dessert. Unsure about how good it would be, user @d.9.9_ commented on how simply looking at it made their stomach hurt.

McDonald’s upcoming Cookies & Créme Pie receives mixed reactions from fans

As mentioned earlier, McDonald’s is all set to make its U.S. desserts menu a bit more exciting as the chain unveils the new Cookies & Créme Pie. Scheduled for a nationwide launch on July 14, 2023, the new dessert will be available along with the apple pies and can be enjoyed at select participating locations for a limited time.

Packing over 220 calories, the Cookies & Créme Pie features a chocolate cookie crumb shell that is filled with a creamy vanilla creme filling. Though the details about the pricing are yet to be revealed, it has been indicated that fans will be able to enjoy the new dessert only through select locations, including Chicago, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Ohio, New York City, Oklahoma, and others.

The news about the upcoming Cookies & Créme Pie has left several fans excited as they continue to look forward to trying it out as soon as it's officially available.

However, some of the fans who have either tried the new dessert already or are just not sure about it can't help showing their displeasure for McDonald’s upcoming Cookies & Créme Pie. Many of them commented its appearance, saying how "gross" or "disgusting" it looks.

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Cookies & Créme Pie dessert will only be available on the chain's menu for a limited time. Hence, fans who don't want to miss out on the chance of trying it out should grab it as soon as it is launched on July 14. However, it is also to be noted that select McDonald’s locations have already begun to offer the new dessert to their customers.

