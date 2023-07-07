“They really came out with the McMarriage”: Netizens react as McDonald’s Indonesia introduces $200 wedding package 

McDonald’s is making marriages even more lively as the chain begins to offer special wedding packages across Indonesia. Teased on the chain's social media accounts last week, the wedding packages begin at over 3.5 million Indonesian Rupiahs (over $233) and offer at least 100 McChicken burgers and over 100 (4-pack) nuggets.

It is to be noted that the original price for each McChicken Burger is over 19,500 Indonesian Rupiah ($1.30), and each 4-piece McNugget costs 26,000 Indonesian Rupiah ($1.73). As such, going for the wedding package not only allows customers to save over $70 but also enables them to add some unique spice to their wedding memories.

Introduced with the slogan "Make Wedding moments unforgettable", the McDonald’s wedding package really seems to be able to make up for some sweet and fun wedding memories. As the news started spreading, several non-Indonesian fans couldn't help but make light-hearted jokes or be excited about the package. Sharing a similar response, a user (@al.rightman) commented on the post:

McDonald’s Indonesia adds extra spice to Indonesian weddings with new wedding packages

Starting at over $235, Indonesian fans can add that extra spice of McDonald’s burgers and nuggets to their wedding menu with the new wedding packages. Exclusively available in Indonesia as of now, the wedding packages come with at least 100 McChicken Burgers and over 100 4-piece McNuggets.

While the minimum order limit for the wedding package of 200 pieces starts at over $235, fans can choose from several other packages to suit their guest list. Apart from the savory burgers and nuggets, the chain can also offer to set up a food stall at your wedding venue for a full-fledged McDonald's experience.

Weddings often hold crucial memories both for the couple and their guests, and McD seems to be trying to be a part of this sweet memory in Indonesia. The wedding packages left several people excited, with many finding the idea to be pretty sensible.

My best friend just sent me a post saying McDonald's has a wedding package

However, there were some whose funniest takes on the McDonald’s wedding package on the internet had people cracking up in laughter.

This is not the first instance when McDonald’s has offered wedding catering or wedding packages. McD's wedding packages are common in Hong Kong and are often offered on an on-n-off basis.

Founded in May 1940 by the founders Maurice McDonald, Ray Kroc, and Richard McDonald, McDonald’s is the world's largest fast food chain. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the American fast-food restaurant chain has its business spread across more than 119 countries across the globe.

Known to serve more than 69 million customers on a daily basis, the chain is popularly known for its hamburgers, fries, and other items. The chain's exhaustive menu offers a wide range of sweet and savory items, including fries, hamburgers, chicken, sandwiches, other snacks, salads, desserts, coffee, milkshakes, soft serve, beverages, and much more. The chain's menu often changes from region to region to offer a curated experience for guests.

