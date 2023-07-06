7-Eleven free Slurpees: How to avail, merchandise, and all you need to know

7-Eleven is celebrating its birthday and offering its customers free Slurpees. The popular convenience store chain turns 96 on July 11 and will be welcoming guests to enjoy a free serving of a small Slurpee.

The free Slurpee drinks will only be available at participating stores across the country on July 11 for a limited time or until supplies last. In order to claim the free small drink, guests will need to join the 7Rewards loyalty program or become members of either Speedway or Stripes' loyalty programs. The Slurpees this year are being served in a new cup featuring vibrant, bold colors, and a new Slurpee logo.

Guests can enjoy a small serving of Slurpee for free on July 11 at all participating locations (Image via 7-Eleven)

The chain will also be offering limited edition merchandise for birthday twins - people who celebrate their birthdays on July 11. Those who were born on this day can get their hands on T-shirts and birthday candles from the company's website.

7-Eleven is inviting fans from across the country for an exciting party as the chain gears up to celebrate its birthday and Slurpee Day on July 11. Guests visiting any participating store on July 11 will be able to enjoy a free small Slurpee drink of their choice on the house.

However, guests must have joined either the 7Rewards loyalty program, or be members of Stripes' or Speedway's loyalty program to be eligible for the free Slurpee. The free Slurpee drinks can be enjoyed all across the United States exclusively on July 11, for a limited time, or until supplies last.

The convenience store chain sent out birthday invitations to fans through a press release on June 20, 2023, with Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer, quoting:

"To our awesome Slurpee drink fans: you asked, and we're delivering by giving even more ways to redeem free Slurpee drinks and irresistible food deals to celebrate our 96th birthday."

Welcoming guests to enjoy free Slurpees on the house, Marissa Jarratt added:

"This Slurpee Day we're multiplying the fun by giving our customers three opportunities to enjoy their favorite frozen drink for free. As a part of our summer-long 'Anything Flows' campaign, we invite everyone to celebrate the next generation of Slurpee with us. No matter what your flow is, we have a Slurpee flavor to match, so come enjoy yours this Slurpee Day."

The free Slurpees are exclusively available on July 11 till supplies last (Image via 7-Eleven)

7-Eleven is also allowing customers to snag at least two more free Slurpees. In order to claim these offers, individuals must fulfill one or more of the following conditions:

Join the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards loyalty program to enjoy early access to the free Slurpees. Eligible members can claim their free Slurpee at a participating store between July 1 and July 10. Place a qualifying order through the 7NOW app to enjoy a free Slurpee drink on July 8. You must add the Slurpee to the cart for the discount to be applied.

This year 7-Eleven is serving a wide range of fan-favorite and limited-edition Slurpee flavors, including - Coca-Cola, Cherry, Hibiscus Lemonade, Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, Summertime Citrus, and Sprite Lymonade Legacy. As mentioned earlier, the free Slurpees can only be claimed till supplies last.

