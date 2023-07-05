How many hot dogs did Joey Chestnut eat? Details explored as competitive eater wins Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 

Joey Chestnut sets another record at the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest after bagging his 16th championship title within 17 years. The annual contest held at Coney Island in New York on the Fourth of July ended with another record for Chestnut, as he finished a total of 62 hot dogs within the 10-minute time limit.

Although heavy rains and lightning put the contest at risk of being canceled, it finally managed to commence after a delay of over two hours. By the end of the contest, Chestnut was 14 hotdogs shy from his best record of eating 76 hotdogs. However, the competitive eater still managed to crush his opponents and bring the Mustard Belt home.

Joey Chestnut sets new hot dog eating record after claiming 16 championship titles in 17 years (Image via Lew Robertson / Getty Images)

While speaking to ESPN, Chestnut shared how the bad weather made things uncertain for everyone.

“What a rollercoaster emotionally. They told us it was canceled. We weren’t sure we were going to eat today, and I’m just happy. It’s the Fourth of July and I got to eat some hot dogs and get a win.’’

Joey Chestnut brings home the Mustard Belt with a massive feat of finishing 62 hot dogs in the 10-minute contest

Reigning on the list of the top competitive eaters in the world for over 16 years, Joey Chestnut has set another record after he bagged his 16th championship title at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest this Tuesday.

Chestnut crushed his opponents in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest as he finished a total of 62 hot dogs in the 10-minute contest. The 39-year-old competitive eater will be bringing the Mustard Belt home as the championship winner.

Though the competition was on the verge of being canceled due to a storm passing through Brooklyn, it was later held after a delay of two hours. As soon as the contest began, Joey Chestnut sprung to his speed and managed to be far ahead of some of the best competitive eaters in the world.

Joey Chestnut grabbed the first position while Geoffrey Esper and James Webb were second and third respectively (Image via Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images)

Chestnut continued to maintain a world record pace throughout the contest, thus winning the championship for the 16th time in the last 17 years. The world's second-best competitive eater, Geoffrey Esper, bagged the second position with a feat of 49 hot dogs, while James Webb grabbed the third position with over 47 Franks.

For those who may not know, Joey Chestnut is ranked as the world's no. 1 competitive eater by Major League Eating. The champion has dominated Nathan's hot dog eating contest for over 16 years, with only one loss in the records.

Chestnut's best record of finishing 76 hot dogs in the 10-minute contest was set in 2021. During the 2021 contest, Chestnut broke his own record of the previous year by eating one extra hot dog. Joey is often known as Jaws and is acclaimed for his voracious appetite, shocking and surprising fans and experts alike.

