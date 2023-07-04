Is Starbucks open on the Fourth of July 2023? Details, timings, list of other restaurants, and more explored

If your holiday coffee is synonymous with Starbucks, you must be worried about your coffee destination opening on the Fourth of July. Well, you don't have to think twice. The Seattle-based coffee chain has said that it will be open on July 4, and most locations will be operating at regular hours, starting as early as 4:30 am and onwards at select locations.

Several other fast food chains, restaurants, and coffee destinations, including Krispy Kreme, Dunkin Donuts, Tim Hortons, and others, will also be serving guests on the Fourth of July like usual. However, specific locations across the country may decide to follow limited or reduced hours.

Starbucks stores will be open on the Fourth of July during regular hours (Image via AFP / Getty Images)

Fans hoping to grab a quick snack, lunch, or a drink from their favorite local restaurants or chain stores are advised to enquire with them before leaving home.

Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, and other restaurants who will be open on the Fourth of July

Whether you need to grab a quick Lemonade Refresher to cool off during the Fourth of July celebrations or need your morning caffeine fix, you can always rely on Starbucks for all your beverage and snacking needs. Open during regular or reduced hours during the Fourth of July and other holidays, the coffeehouse chain begins serving customers as early as 4:30 am.

While some locations may follow limited or reduced hours, most Starbucks stores across the country are already open and serving customers by 6 am. For those interested, these stores usually close by 8 pm in the evening.

Starbucks stores close by 08:00 pm in the evening (Image via Paul J. Richards / Getty Images)

In case your local Starbucks happens to be closed or working with limited hours on the Fourth of July, consider checking out these popular alternatives.

Krispy Kreme

All Krispy Kreme locations will be welcoming guests to enjoy warm and cold coffees along with a wide range of sweet and savory snacks throughout the day on the Fourth of July. Krispy Kreme stores usually open as early as 8 am and usually close by 2:am.

Apart from great coffee, guests visiting a Krispy Kreme location dressed in Blue, White, and Red on the Fourth of July will also get to enjoy a free serving of an Original Glazed Donut.

Dunkin

Guests visiting Dunkin stores will be able to grab their coffee and snacks during the regular or reduced hours. Most Dunkin stores open at 05:00 am in the morning and close by 9 am at night. However, select stores may follow specific hours on the Fourth of July and other holidays.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons locations will be operating for regular or reduced hours on the Fourth of July. Most locations open for 17 to 18 hours on regular days as they start early in the morning between 5 to 6 am and close by 10 or 11 pm in the evening.

While you are at it, make sure you don't forget to snag your free donut from a participating Tim Hortons location on the Fourth of July. The free donut can be availed when ordering any cold or hot coffee through the chain's app or website only on July 4.

Most of the aforementioned chain locations, along with Starbucks stores across the United States, will be open on the Fourth of July during regular or reduced hours. However, fans are advised to enquire with their local stores beforehand to ensure a hassle-free coffee or snacking experience.

Poll : 0 votes