What did Heinz say about keeping ketchup in the fridge? Details explored as brand’s response leaves internet divided

Heinz has finally come forward to settle the decades-long debate, as the brand tweeted that "Ketchup goes in the fridge". While this may not be enough to satisfy every ketchup user across the globe, it turns out most of them agree.

The globally popular ketchup brand took to Twitter last month to let ketchup lovers know that the best place to put your ketchup is indeed in the fridge. Heinz further went on to spice things up a bit by letting ketchup lovers choose their ideal place to put ketchup through a poll. However, the fridge came out as the clear winner with over 63% of votes, while the cupboard could only garner over 37% of votes.

Heinz's opinion about Ketchups in fridge receives the support of over 63% of people (Image via Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images)

Ketchup is one of the most consumed condiments across the globe and goes perfectly with almost everything. From fries to hotdogs, burritos to gyros, fried rice to egg rolls, and tacos, the possibilities with ketchup are almost endless. But ketchup lovers are often divided on whether to keep the ketchup in the fridge or in the cupboard.

Heinz wants people to put their ketchup in the fridge

Heinz has long been one of the most popular ketchup brands across the globe. Offering a wide range of ketchup made with real tomatoes, the brand has been serving flavor since 1869. However, even one of the best brands in the world couldn't keep itself from taking part in the debate on where the best place to put the ketchup is.

While studies suggest that ketchup is shelf-stable and won't have any quality issues if put in a cupboard, it is advised to keep it in the fridge. Even food safety experts assert that keeping ketchup cool in the refrigerator improves the flavor.

Heinz says that ketchup should be kept in the refrigerator (Image via Oli Scarff / Getty Images)

Though the poll made it clear that most people believe that ketchup should go in the fridge, it couldn't help change the minds of people who find it easier to store it in the cupboard. Just like the poll, people were also divided with their opinions as they continued to tweet either in support of putting Ketchup in the fridge or against it.

SmartBot6996 @KrisMag5 @HeinzUK Thanks @HeinzUK for making me win, my girl never agreed with me in this earlier, now when masters of the ketchup themselves says it goes in the fridge, she is all calm now. Hooray 🥰 @HeinzUK Thanks @HeinzUK for making me win, my girl never agreed with me in this earlier, now when masters of the ketchup themselves says it goes in the fridge, she is all calm now. Hooray 🥰

Tim @Tim_AZ_ @HeinzUK My ketchup goes straight from the fridge, to my eggs, back to the fridge. @HeinzUK My ketchup goes straight from the fridge, to my eggs, back to the fridge.

WildFyr @WildFyr_ @HeinzUK I didn't know that was a question? Yeah sometimes I forget it out on the counter over night but for the most part it goes in the fridge. @HeinzUK I didn't know that was a question? Yeah sometimes I forget it out on the counter over night but for the most part it goes in the fridge.

There were several people who couldn't help disagreeing with the ketchup giant as they continued to tweet:

Ffion Elen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WelshPoketRoket @HeinzUK



In the cupboard or on the countertop @NoContextBrits I've never kept ketchup in the fridge 🤷‍♀️In the cupboard or on the countertop @HeinzUK @NoContextBrits I've never kept ketchup in the fridge 🤷‍♀️In the cupboard or on the countertop 👌

Apart from all the debate and different opinions, there were also some who were just there for sweet and refreshing memes or just for the love of Heinz ketchup.

RÂK @rajamsdale @HeinzUK I just carry it around in my pocket. You never know when you might come across a snack that requires some ketchup @HeinzUK I just carry it around in my pocket. You never know when you might come across a snack that requires some ketchup

H. Mccall @hrmccall1976 @HeinzUK Always have and always will!!! If you don’t that’s okay, if you do that’s ok. I don’t see why anyone would be offended or upset about it being in the refrigerator. Js. @HeinzUK Always have and always will!!! If you don’t that’s okay, if you do that’s ok. I don’t see why anyone would be offended or upset about it being in the refrigerator. Js.

Even with all the debates and commotion about where to put the ketchup, the love for ketchup as a condiment does not seem to have waned in the last few decades. As per the data from the United States Census and Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS), over 308.39 million Americans consumed ketchup in 2020. Furthermore, the statistics suggest a gradual increase in the numbers over the next few years.

For those who may not know, this is not the first time the brand has suggested that ketchup be kept in the fridge. While replying to a 2017 question about where to keep the ketchup, the brand tweeted that Kethcup is shelf-stable, but it is best to refrigerate it once opened to maintain the original taste and product quality.

