“Not worth all the hype”: Netizens express dissatisfaction as Starbucks’ blended refreshers fail to hold the cream base and ice together

Introduced last week, the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refresher Beverages are back in the news but not for all the good reasons. Available on the chain's menu starting Tuesday, June 27, the new frozen blended beverages are receiving serious criticism from fans as they start separating minutes after being picked.

Made with lemonade refresher flavors, strawberry puree swirl, real fruit pieces, and ice, the new beverage is promoted as a thick smoothy-like drink. However, pictures from fans making rounds on the internet suggest that the drink has a tendency to separate into watery liquid bottoms and frozen top layers.

The new Frozen Lemonade S. Refresher Beverages left fans dissatisfied as they separate into frozen and watery layers within minutes (Image via Starbucks)

From separating into frozen and watery layers within mere minutes to looking nothing like what was advertised, the new Frozen Lemonade S. Refresher Beverages have left fans across the country disappointed.

Complaints about the new drink are already piling up as dissatisfied customers continue to share their experiences with photographic proofs on social media. Sharing a similar experience with their fellows, a user on Reddit commented how the new drink was not worth the hype:

Starbucks suggests fans give the frozen blended refresher drinks a quick swirl before consumption

With visual representations advertising a smoothy-like thick drink, the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refresher Beverages have left fans disappointed with how quickly they separate. Inspired by the popular lemonade refreshers line-up, the new beverages fail to hold all the ingredients together and end up separating into frozen and watery portions in the cup.

Some employees on social media suggested that the problem is caused because the new beverage does not contain any emulsifier to hold the ingredients together, thus making them prone to separation in due time. While customers can still try to order the new drinks with a coconut milk base, it is only expected to slow down the separation time by a few minutes.

Lemonade Refreshers have long been one of the most sold summer drinks on the chain's menu and have always been the target of serious hype and popularity. However, the latest entrant of the Lemonade Refreshers line-up really doesn't seem to be fit for the category. Dissatisfaction with the new blended beverage is pouring on social media as fans continue to share their experience with others.

There were also some fans who shared some quick tips to enjoy the new frozen beverage at its best:

With all the dissatisfied responses piling up, Starbucks didn't take too long to respond. As per the chain, some separation is mostly expected as guests continue to enjoy their frozen drinks. To help with the issue, the chain advised guests to give a quick swirl to their Frozen Lemonade S. Refresher Beverages before consumption.

Starbucks added the Frozen Lemonade S. Refresher Beverages to its nationwide menu on June 27 recently. Inspired by the iconic flavors of the chain's lemonade refreshers, the new frozen beverage is available in three variants, including - Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade, Frozen Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade, and Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade.

Poll : 0 votes