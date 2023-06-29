Fromagerie Ottavi Tome Corse Sheep Milk Cheese recall: Reason, affected lot number, and other details revealed

The United States Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about the recall of one lot of 'SAS Fromagerie Ottavi Tome Corse Sheep Milk Cheese' from across the country. Recalled by FMA International of Brooklyn, NY, the affected cheese products may be potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and could cause severe to fatal health issues upon consumption.

Announced on June 23, 2023, the voluntary recall is linked to an ongoing outbreak and recall of Listeria monocytogenes-contaminated SAS Fromagerie Ottavi in Europe. Upon learning of the issue from the French manufacturer, FMA promptly recalled all affected cheeses imported into the United States.

The recalled Ottavi Tome Corse Sheep Milk Cheese is linked to a Listeria outbreak in Europe (Image via Fabrizio Esposito / Getty Images)

As per the reports, the affected cheese products were never sold to any retailers or restaurants, and the affected case of the recalled cheese was destroyed soon after. However, if any consumers happen to have purchased SAS Fromagerie Tome Corse, then they must not consume it.

If consumed, the Listeria monocytogenes-contaminated cheese products may cause a listeriosis infection with symptoms such as nausea, stiffness, diarrhea, severe headache, high fever, abdominal pain, and more.

Listeriosis infection can even cause stillbirths and miscarriages in pregnant women. Patients who experience any of the aforementioned symptoms are advised to visit a medical center at the earliest.

All you need to know about the SAS Fromagerie Ottavi Tome Corse Sheep Milk Cheese Recall

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the voluntary recall affects a single lot of 'SAS Fromagerie Ottavi Tome Corse Sheep Milk Cheese' imported to the United States by FMA International of Brooklyn, NY.

Feared to be potentially contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes, the recalled cheese products were imported from France. As per reports, they are linked with an ongoing outbreak and recall of Listeria monocytogenes-contaminated SAS Fromagerie Ottavi in Europe.

A single case of the affected Ottavi Tome Corse lot was imported from France and was distributed only in the state of Oregon. Said to be distributed to specialty food distributors, the affected cheese product was yet to be sold to any retailers or restaurants.

The recalled Ottavi Tome Corse Sheep Milk Cheese was imported from France and distributed only in the state of Oregon (Image via Etienne Voss / Getty Images)

Consumers can recognize the affected product by looking for the details mentioned in the table below:

Product Size Lot Code Expiration Date Fromagerie Ottavi Tome Corse Sheep Milk Cheese – circular wheels of cheese 6 lbs. approx VC349 07/08/2023

Currently, neither the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nor the FMA International of Brooklyn, NY has informed of any incidents or fatalities regarding the consumption of the recalled cheese products.

However, the customers who may have purchased them are strictly advised not to consume them.

The affected cheese products should either be thrown in a closed bin or returned to where you purchased them for a full refund. Individuals with queries related to the SAS Fromagerie Ottavi Tome Corse Sheep Milk Cheese recall or the refund can get in touch with Food Matters Again (FMA) at 718-361-3183.

The establishment can be contacted between 9 am and 5 pm EST, Monday to Friday.

