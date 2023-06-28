Pamana Fruit Jelly Snack recall: Reason, affected products, UPC codes, and other details explored

Foremost Foods Corporation has issued a nationwide recall for Pamana-branded Mini Fruit Jelly Cups over choking hazard concerns. It is feared that the small-sized products pose choking risks if directly swallowed by children.

Announced on June 26, 2023, the recall was initiated after a discussion with a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) representative. The representative confirmed that the Mini Fruit Jelly Cup products pose potential risks of choking hazards and in worst cases, may even lead to death.

Pamana-branded Mini Fruit Jelly Cup products are being recalled from across the U.S. as they pose potential risks of choking hazards (Image via Food and Drug Administration)

As of now, neither the FDA nor Foremost Foods Corporation has received reports of any incidents or fatalities regarding the consumption of the recalled Mini Fruit Jelly Cup products.

However, consumers are strictly advised to keep the products away from the reach of kids and small children.

All you need to know about Pamana-branded Mini Fruit Jelly Cup products recall

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the nationwide recall affects at least three variants of Pamana-branded Mini Fruit Jelly Cup products produced by Foremost Foods Corporation of Pomona, CA.

It is feared that the recalled products pose choking risks because of their size. If swallowed by kids and small children, the affected Mini Fruit Jelly Cup products could cause them to choke, and in worst cases, even lead to death.

As per reports, the affected products were sold nationwide in large clear jars. Available for purchase in Seafood City supermarkets, the affected products were packaged in 35.27 oz. jars.

The three variants of the Mini Fruit Jelly products affected by the recall include Pamana Mini Fruit Jelly Cups in Assorted Flavors, Mini Fruit Jelly Cups in Mango Flavor, and Mini Fruit Jelly Cups in Lychee flavor.

The recalled Mini Fruit Jelly Cup products may pose a choking hazard and could even cause death in rare cases (Image via Food and Drug Administration)

A complete list of the affected products and other relevant details can be found in the table below:

Products Net Weight UPC Code Pamana Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Assorted Flavors) 35.27 oz. UPC 795981293038 Pamana Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Mango Flavor) 35.27 oz. UPC 795981293045 Pamana Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Lychee Flavor) 35.27 oz. UPC 795981293021

While there have been no incidents or fatalities regarding the consumption of the recalled Mini Fruit Jelly Cup products, parents are advised to keep them away from the reach of children.

All affected units of the product must be put in a sealed package and disposed of inside a closed garbage can.

Apparently, one can also return them to Seafood City supermarket stores for a refund. Individuals with doubts and queries related to the Pamana-branded Mini Fruit Jelly Cup products recall can get in touch with the Foremost Foods Corporation of Pomona, CA at (909)‐525‐9500.

The company can be contacted between 09:00 am and 05:00 pm PST, Monday to Friday.

