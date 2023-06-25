Baby Shark bath toy recall: Reason, affected model numbers, and all you need to Know

Over 7.5 million Baby Shark Bath toys are being recalled nationwide. Recalled by Zuru LLC, of El Segundo, California, the affected bath toys may pose punctures, lacerations, or impalement risks.

Announced on June 22, 2023, the nationwide recall affects both Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys and full-size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Bath Sing & Swim bath toys sold across the United States. The full-sized and mini bath toys feature a hard plastic top fin that measures 7 inches and 4 inches respectively.

The hard plastic top fin on the toys is feared to pose risks of impalement, punctures, and lacerations if a child either mistakenly sits on it or ends up slipping and falling because of it.

The establishment has already received at least 12 reports where children either slipped and fell because of the recalled toys or ended up sitting on them.

The recalled full-sized Baby Shark bath toy (Image via CPSC)

As per the recall notice issued by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the reports indicate injuries ranging from impalement injuries, puncture wounds, and lacerations to the facial, anorectal, and genital areas of children.

At least nine of the incidents required medical attention, including stitches. It is to be noted that the establishment has received no such reports regarding the Mini Baby Shark bath toys.

All you need to know about Baby Shark Bath Toy Recall

According to the recall notice issued on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the recall affects nearly 1 million units of Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys, and over 6.5 million full-sized Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Bath Sing & Swim bath toys.

The recalled Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Bath Sing & Swim bath toys feature the model number “#25282,” and date codes ranging between DG20190501 and DG20220619.

The details can be found on a tracking label at the bottom of the products, distributed in packs of three toys and individual packs.

The Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys on the other hand were distributed in different pack sizes, including packs of two, three, and individual packs. Models of the product affected by the recall include “#7166,” “#7163,” “#25291” and "#7175", with date ranges between DG2020615 and DG2023525.

It is to be noted that the recalled product was also available as part of a Baby Shark Music Water Park playset.

Sold in blue, yellow, and pink colors, the affected Baby Shark bath toys were available nationwide through major retailers such as CVS Pharmacy, Family Dollar Services, Target, TJX Companies, Walmart, Ross, Walgreens stores, Dollar General Corp., HEB Grocery Company, Meijer, and online through Amazon, Target, Walmart, and others.

Customers may have bought the full-sized Baby Shark bath toys for over $13 to $15 between May 2019 and March 2023, while the Mini Baby Shark bath toys were sold for over $6 to $20 between July 2020 through June 2023.

The recalled Mini Baby Shark bath toys (Image via CPSC)

Consumers who may have bought any of the affected bath toy products are advised to immediately stop using them and to put them away from the reach of children. You should then cut the tail fin of the full-size bath toy and bend the fin of the mini-size bath toy.

The body of the toy should also be marked with the word "recalled" along with the unique code that you will get while first registering for the recall. To receive a refund, you will then have to upload a photo of the marked and disabled product on https://www.recallrtr.com/bathshark.

It is to be noted that Zuru will be offering the refund through a prepaid virtual Master Card, loaded with a $6 refund for the Mini bath toys, and a $14 refund for the full-size bath toys. Individuals with queries about the Baby Shark bath toy recall or the refund can contact Zuru toll-free at 833-820-0839.

The establishment can be reached between 08:00 am and 07:00 pm ET Monday to Friday.

