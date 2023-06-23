Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend recall: Reason, affected states, refund, and other details explored

Sunrise Growers Inc, a subsidiary of SunOpta Inc., has issued a nationwide recall for select frozen Tropical Fruit Blends. It is feared that the recalled products may be potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and could pose severe health risks to people of all ages.
Announced on June 21, 2023, the recall is being issued because the affected fruit blend products may contain pineapples. As per reports, the pineapples used in the products were provided by a third-party supplier and are feared to be the source of the Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
While there have been no reports of illness or fatalities linked to the fruit blend recall, customers are advised not to consume the affected products. Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can often lead to a Listeriosis infection, which can be fatal for the elderly, young children, and others with weakened immune systems.
While healthy individuals usually experience short-term infections, including nausea, abdominal pain, severe headache, high fever, and stiffness, a Listeriosis infection may cause stillbirth or miscarriages among pregnant women.
Individuals experiencing any of the aforementioned symptoms are advised to visit the nearest medical center at the earliest.
All you need to know about Organic Tropical Fruit Blend recall
As per the recall notice issued on the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the decision affects several cases of frozen Tropical Fruit Blends distributed under different brand names by Sunrise Growers Inc. The SunOpta Inc. subsidiary is reported to have distributed the affected products to several retailers across the country.
Feared to be potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the recalled Tropical Fruit Blend products were sold at some of the major retailers in the United States, including - Aldi, Walmart, Trader Joe's, Target, AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers), and Whole Foods.
The nationwide recall applies to the following:
- Great Value Mango Chunks, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mixed Fruit products sold at Walmart between January 19, 2023, and June 13, 2023.
- 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Blackberries, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Whole Strawberries products sold at Whole Foods between November 1, 2022, and June 21, 2023
- Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend products sold at Trader Joe's between March 28, 2023, and April 11, 2023
- Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, and Good & Gather Mango Chunks products sold at Target stores between October 14, 2022, and May 22, 2023.
- Season’s Choice Tropical Blend products sold at Aldi's between October 11, 2022, and May 22, 2023
- Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened products sold at AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers) between April 5, 2023, and May 4, 2023.
A list of all the affected Fruit Blend products with relevant details can be found in the table below:
Some of the other products affected by the recall are featured in the table below:
Those who may have purchased any of the aforementioned products are strictly advised not to consume them. All affected packets of the fruit blends must be returned to the respective stores for a refund or thrown away.
Individuals with doubts or queries related to the Tropical Fruit Blend recall are advised to contact the establishment at 1.888.490.5591, Monday to Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. You can also email the establishment at - [email protected] for other relevant information.