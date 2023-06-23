Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend recall: Reason, affected states, refund, and other details explored

Sunrise Growers Inc, a subsidiary of SunOpta Inc., has issued a nationwide recall for select frozen Tropical Fruit Blends. It is feared that the recalled products may be potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and could pose severe health risks to people of all ages.

Announced on June 21, 2023, the recall is being issued because the affected fruit blend products may contain pineapples. As per reports, the pineapples used in the products were provided by a third-party supplier and are feared to be the source of the Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

While there have been no reports of illness or fatalities linked to the fruit blend recall, customers are advised not to consume the affected products. Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can often lead to a Listeriosis infection, which can be fatal for the elderly, young children, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled frozen Tropical Fruit Blends may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes (Image via FDA)

While healthy individuals usually experience short-term infections, including nausea, abdominal pain, severe headache, high fever, and stiffness, a Listeriosis infection may cause stillbirth or miscarriages among pregnant women.

Individuals experiencing any of the aforementioned symptoms are advised to visit the nearest medical center at the earliest.

All you need to know about Organic Tropical Fruit Blend recall

As per the recall notice issued on the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the decision affects several cases of frozen Tropical Fruit Blends distributed under different brand names by Sunrise Growers Inc. The SunOpta Inc. subsidiary is reported to have distributed the affected products to several retailers across the country.

Feared to be potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the recalled Tropical Fruit Blend products were sold at some of the major retailers in the United States, including - Aldi, Walmart, Trader Joe's, Target, AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers), and Whole Foods.

The nationwide recall applies to the following:

Great Value Mango Chunks, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mixed Fruit products sold at Walmart between January 19, 2023, and June 13, 2023.

365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Blackberries, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Whole Strawberries products sold at Whole Foods between November 1, 2022, and June 21, 2023

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend products sold at Trader Joe's between March 28, 2023, and April 11, 2023

Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, and Good & Gather Mango Chunks products sold at Target stores between October 14, 2022, and May 22, 2023.

Season’s Choice Tropical Blend products sold at Aldi's between October 11, 2022, and May 22, 2023

Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened products sold at AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers) between April 5, 2023, and May 4, 2023.

Some of the other recalled frozen Tropical Fruit Blend products (Image via FDA)

A list of all the affected Fruit Blend products with relevant details can be found in the table below:

Sold at Stores Products Affected cases/packages Packaging/Size Sold in regions Sold between Lot Code Best By Dates Aldi Season’s Choice Tropical Blend and Mixed Fruit (38,909) 32-ounce plastic bag AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT and WV October 11, 2022, to May 22, 2023 FMX234011 FMX235501 FMX236202 FMX234103 FMX236001 FMX236301 FMX234211 FMX236102 FMX301208 FMX303101 FMX303201 FMX301302 FMX301402 FMX303001 FMX230704 FMX230707 FMX231804 FMX227605 FMX227705 12/06/202412/21/2024 12/28/202412/07/202412/26/202412/29/202412/08/202412/27/202401/12/202501/31/202502/01/202501/13/202501/14/202501/30/202511/03/202411/03/202411/14/202410/03/202410/04/2024 Walmart Great Value Mixed Fruit (70,360 cases) 16-ounce plastic bag AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, and WY January 19, 2023, to June 13, 2023 FMX235003 FMX300902 FMX303313 FMX235101 FMX301806 FMX303803 FMX303903 FMX304102 FMX305202 FMX304003 FMX305102 FMX305302 FMX305401 FMX306907 FED306861 FED306961 12/16/2024 01/09/2025 02/02/2025 12/17/2024 01/18/2025 02/07/2025 02/08/2025 02/09/2025 02/21/2025 02/09/2025 02/20/2025 02/22/2025 02/23/2025 03/10/2025 03/09/2025 03/10/2025 Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend (2,588 cases) 16-ounce plastic bag AK, AL, CT, CO, DE, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, and Washington DC March 28, 2023, to April 11, 2023 FMX303005FMX303204 FMX303401 FMX303105 FMX303301 01/30/2402/01/24 02/03/2401/31/24 02/02/24 Target Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend (8,178 cases) 48-ounce plastic bag Nationwide October 14, 2022, to May 22, 2023 FED308153 FED308251 FED308951 03/22/202503/23/202503/30/2025 Whole Foods 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley (34,578 cases) 32-ounce plastic bag Select stores in the United States November 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023 FED302652 FED228452 FED305351 FED302751 FED228551 FED312452 FED231851 01/26/2024 10/11/2023 02/22/2024 01/27/2024 10/12/2023 05/03/2024 11/14/2023 AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers) Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened (1,088 cases) 12-ounce plastic bag KS, MO, NE, and OK April 5, 2023, to May 4, 2023 FED308861 03/29/2025

Some of the other products affected by the recall are featured in the table below:

Sold in Store Products Affected Cases Packaging/Sizes Sold in regions Sold between Lot Codes Best By Dates Walmart Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries (3,305 cases) 16-ounce plastic bag AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, and WY January 19, 2023, to June 13, 2023 FED308962 03/30/2025 Walmart Great Value Mango Chunks (8,569 cases) 16-ounce plastic bag AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, and WY January 19, 2023, to June 13, 2023 FED306161 03/02/2025 Target Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend (3,961 cases) 32-ounce plastic bag Nationwide October 14, 2022, to May 22, 2023 FED305552 02/24/2025 Target Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries (1,515 cases) 12-ounce plastic bag Nationwide October 14, 2022, to May 22, 2023 FED308862 03/29/2025 Target Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend (238 cases) 48-ounce plastic bag Nationwide October 14, 2022, to May 22, 2023 FED308351 03/24/2025 Target Good & Gather Mango Chunks (871 cases) 12-ounce plastic bag Nationwide October 14, 2022, to May 22, 2023 FED308661 03/27/2025 Target Good & Gather Blueberries (5,344 cases) 48-ounce plastic bag Nationwide October 14, 2022, to May 22, 2023 FED228651 10/13/2023 Target Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend (6,034 cases) 48-ounce plastic bag Nationwide October 14, 2022, to May 22, 2023 FED228652 FED228751 10/13/202310/14/2023 Whole Foods 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks (14,946 cases) 10-ounce plastic bag Select stores in the United States November 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023 FED303011FED303131 FED311631 FED303111 FED307531 FED225511 FED225611 FED225711 FED225811 01/30/2025 01/31/2025 04/26/2025 01/31/2025 03/16/2025 09/12/2024 09/13/2024 09/14/2024 09/15/2024 Whole Foods 365 Pineapple Chunks (8,049 cases) 16-ounce plastic bag Select stores in the United States November 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023 FED303132 FED303231 FED307532 FED303133 FED303431 FED307631 01/31/2025 02/01/2025 03/16/2025 01/31/2025 02/03/2025 03/17/2025 Whole Foods 365 Organic Whole Strawberries (13,017 cases) 32-ounce plastic bag Select stores in the United States November 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023 FED305451 FED305551 02/23/202502/24/2025 Whole Foods 365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas (3,691 cases) 32-ounce plastic bag Select stores in the United States November 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023 FED310852 FED310951 04/18/202404/19/2024 Whole Foods 365 Organic Blackberries (2,181 cases) 10-ounce plastic bag Select stores in the United States November 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023 FED225911 09/16/2024

Those who may have purchased any of the aforementioned products are strictly advised not to consume them. All affected packets of the fruit blends must be returned to the respective stores for a refund or thrown away.

Individuals with doubts or queries related to the Tropical Fruit Blend recall are advised to contact the establishment at 1.888.490.5591, Monday to Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. You can also email the establishment at - [email protected] for other relevant information.

