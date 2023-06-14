Great Value frozen fruit recall: Reason, affected lot, distribution channels, and other details explored

Select packages of Great Value and Rader Farms frozen fruit products are being recalled nationwide over a potential Hepatitis A contamination concern. Recalled by Willamette Valley Fruit Co. of Salem, OR, the affected products may cause fatal infections and sickness when consumed by people of all ages.

Announced on June 12, 2023, the voluntary recall is being initiated after it was found that the recalled products contain strawberries from Mexico, which are feared to be contaminated with Hepatitis pathogens. It is to be noted that a similar frozen fruit product, containing strawberries from Mexico, was also recalled previously this week.

Some of the recalled Great Value frozen fruit products may be contaminated with Hepatitis A (Image via FDA)

While neither of the recalled products have been linked with infections or fatalities as of now, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Willamette Valley Fruit Co. are strictly urging customers to not consume the affected products. When consumed, Hepatitis contaminated food may cause a Hepatitis infection, which may render an individual bedridden for a few weeks to several months.

Though the symptoms of a Hepatitis A infection may vary, they usually range from jaundice to fatigue, abnormal liver tests, indigestion, weakness, and more. These infections can even result in liver failure in individuals with underlying illnesses or low immunity. Patients experiencing any of these symptoms are advised to consult a medical professional at the earliest.

All you need to know about Great Value and Rader Farms frozen fruit products recall

According to the recall notice issued by the FDA, the recall affects select batches of Great Value and Rader Farms frozen fruit products sold across the United States. Feared to be potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A, the affected products were mostly available at popular retailers such as HEB, Walmart, and Costco Wholesale.

While Great Value-branded products were exclusively sold at Walmart stores between January 24, 2023, and June 8, 2023, the Rader Farms branded products were available both at HEB and Costco Wholesale stores in select regions between July 18, 2022, to June 8, 2023, and October 3, 2022, to June 8, 2023, respectively.

The recalled products that were available at Walmart stores included Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Antioxidant Blend, and Great Value Sliced Strawberries. These products were exclusively sold through Walmart stores in the regions of WY, WV, WI, VA, UT, AR, AZ, CA, CO, HI, IA, TX, SD, PA, OR, OK, OH, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NY, NV, NE, ND, MI, MN, MO, and MT.

On the other hand, HEB stores in Texas were selling Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio, and Costco Wholesale Stores in Texas, Arizona, California, and Colorado were selling Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend.

Some of the recalled Rader Farms frozen fruit products which are affected by the recall (Image via FDA)

Customers can find a complete list of all the recalled products with relevant details in the table below:

Store Product Size/Packaging Lot Code Best By Date HEB Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio 3lb (1.36kg) plastic bag 4153205 4283202 4284202 4058302 4059302 12/02/20234/10/2024 4/11/2024 8/28/2024 8/29/2024 Walmart Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend 40oz (2lb 8oz) 1.13kg plastic bag 4032305 8/2/2024 Walmart Great Value Sliced Strawberries 64oz (4lb) 1.81kg plastic bag 4019305 4018305 7/20/20247/19/2024 Walmart Great Value Mixed Fruit 64oz (4lb) 1.81kg plastic bag 4024205 4033305 4025305 4034305 4032305 4035305 7/25/20248/3/2024 7/26/2024 8/4/2024 8/2/2024 8/5/2024 Costco Wholesale Rader Farms Fresh Start Smoothie Blend 48oz (1.36kg) plastic bag 4224202 4363202 4018302 4043306 4313202 4364202 4042306 4060306 4314202 4017302 2/11/20246/29/2024 7/19/2024 8/13/2024 5/10/2024 6/30/2024 8/12/2024 8/30/2024 5/11/2024 7/18/2024

Consumers who may still have any of the aforementioned products at home are advised not to consume them. You can either discard the product directly in a closed bin or return it to the respective stores for a refund on your purchase.

Individuals with doubts or queries about the recall can get in touch with Willamette Valley Fruit Co. at 800-518-9865, between Monday and Friday, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm PST.

