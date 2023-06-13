Kia Sportage Recall 2023: reason, customer support information, and other details explored

The popular automaker, Kia America Inc. has issued a nationwide recall of over 98,000 Kia Sportage 2023 SUVs over a problem with the brakes. It is feared that the brake boosters can extend the distance at which the vehicle stops after applying the brakes, thus posing a crash risk.

Announced on June 7, 2023, the nationwide recall only affects Sportage 2023 models. As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the affected vehicles may have a problem with the brake booster diaphragm which may cause them to get misaligned over time. The misalignment can lead to an internal vacuum leak, and cause a loss of the power brake assist.

The recalled Kia Sportage 2023 model SUVs may have a problem with the power brake assist which poses crash risks (Image via Kia)

As mentioned earlier, the loss of the power brake assist extends the total distance required for the vehicle to stop and increases the risk of a crash during emergency braking and other such circumstances. Currently, neither Kia America Inc. nor the NHTSA has shared information about any incidents or fatalities related to the brake issue on the affected vehicles.

All Kia Sportage 2023 owners will receive notification letters on July 21, 2023

According to the recall notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the nationwide recall affects nearly 98,944 Kia Sportage 2023 SUVs. As per reports, the recalled vehicles were manufactured at Kia's Georgia factory between January 12, 2022, and February 15, 2023, and sold all across the country.

Feared to have a problem with the brake booster diaphragm which causes a loss of the power brake assist, the recalled SUVs can prove to be dangerous to drive till the issues are fixed. For the unversed, the loss of power brake assist may cause the driver to experience a hard pedal feel, requiring extra effort during the application of the brake pedal. Such issues can greatly increase the brake pedal application thus extending the distance required to stop the vehicle.

A vehicle that cannot stop in due time may pose serious crash risks, and can even cause life-threatening accidents. However, neither the NHTSA nor Kia America, Inc. have shared information on any such incidents or fatalities related to the recalled vehicles.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, Kia America, Inc. is assuring all owners of the recalled Kia Sportage 2023 SUVs that they will receive a free inspection of their vehicles. The recalled vehicles will also receive a free replacement of the brake boosters, if necessary. The inspection and replacement services may soon be available with dealerships across the United States.

Kia America, Inc. assures owners of the recalled Kia Sportage 2023 vehicles about a free inspection and replacement of the brake boosters (Image via Kia)

All known owners of the recalled Kia Sportage 2023 vehicles are expected to start receiving notification letters on July 21, 2023. However, those who may not receive the notification letters in due time or those who may want to get the brake issue fixed before time can get in touch with Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 for more information. You can also contact your nearest dealership to know when the inspection and replacement services can be availed.

